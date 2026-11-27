Eight years after a Livermore downtown hotel was approved, the project is now considered “no longer feasible.” City staff provided an update to the Livermore City Council on Monday that the four-story, 133-room hotel project by Presidio …

Eight years after a Livermore downtown hotel was approved, the project is now considered “no longer feasible. ” City staff provided an update to the Livermore City Council on Monday that the four-story, 133-room hotel project by Presidio Companies could not be built as approved due to rising construction costs.

“Will you be able to build us a hotel in a timely manner? Or is it going to take a long time? ” Councilmember Ben Barrientos asked a Presidio Companies representative at the City Council meeting.near South Livermore Avenue and Railroad Avenue, according to city documents. Within days, however, the developer faced legal challenges to the city’s Downtown Specific Plan that the hotel was supposed to play a key part in, halting development for nearly two years.

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The council held a special election on March 3, 2020, for the Downtown Specific Plan, called Measure P, which passed with more than two-thirds support and affirmed the hotels’ place in the plan. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country just weeks later, the hotel project was paused again.