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First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance participate in a Red Cross Care Package Assembly with Military Spouses. Performers at Karma, one of the businesses that received funding on November 23, 26.

The City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC awarded funding to seven projects through the MyHBG Create York Community Grant Program on Monday. This program supports creative, community-led improvements in downtown Harrisburg, according to the press release.

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“What makes these projects special is that they come from people who know and love Harrisburg,” said Mayor R.D. Williams.

“They see the opportunities to make our city more welcoming and bring neighbors together, and they’re willing to do the work. ”Harrisburg Green Alliance: Restoration of Rebirth and Evolution Fountains“Downtown’s future is being shaped by the people who are investing their time, creativity, and energy here. These projects give people more reasons to explore downtown, connect with one another, and support local businesses,” Ryan Unger, president and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC, said.

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The Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC have reportedly served the community for 140 years, funding programs throughout Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties.

“Receiving the MyHBG Grant is a meaningful milestone for KARMA and for an LGBTQ+ community whose contributions are often overlooked and undervalued,” Nelson Mena, General Manager of Karma, said. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

A woman is facing charges after the police said she threatened to kill a woman and her son before organizing a group of kids to attack her at her home in Middlesex Township, causing her to briefly lose her ability to seeEast Lampeter Township police are investigating a fatal crash Friday evening on Eastbrook Road. Two arrested after Mifflin County drug saturation traffic stop at a Wawa after the police seized 19g suspected crack, 3g suspected fentanyl, marijuana, paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm, according to a news release.