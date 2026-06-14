Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protests

Shops and businesses in downtown Geneva have boarded up their storefronts ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

Construction workers board up a shop window, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 8, 2026. French military boats patrol Lake Geneva in Evian-les-Bains, eastern France, Thursday, June 11, 2026, ahead of the G7 summit scheduled to take place June 15-17.

Pedestrians walk past the boarded-up windows of a shop, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. French police officers check cars crossing the border between Geneva and the French town of Gaillard, France, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, ahead of the upcoming G7 summit due to take place June 15-17 in the town of Evian-les-Bains.

A man rides his bicycle in front of a mural, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 8, 2026. Construction workers board up a shop window, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 8, 2026. – Scores of shops and businesses in downtown Geneva boarded up their storefronts with wooden panels ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

The June 15-17 summit of some of the world’s richest nations being held in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, on Lake Geneva, is meant to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and global economic imbalances. Activist groups including environmentalists, feminists and foes of capitalism have called for a big demonstration later Sunday. A flotilla of around 20 boats appeared on Lake Geneva off the coast of Evian on Saturday, displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners.

Some 20 protesters were detained on Friday evening, according to Swiss media reports. Earlier, between 100 and 150 people had gathered in Geneva for a protest bicycle ride, slowing down traffic and chanting anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian slogans, public broadcaster RTS reported. Business owners and local leaders are worried of a repeat of violent protests that smashed storefronts on the sidelines of the G8 summit in 2003, when Russia was in the club of nations.

Local resident Robin Hedz lamented the “mess” and expressed bafflement about the “wood-wall everywhere,” while acknowledging the memories of the trail of damaged property at the summit over a generation ago. The Swiss government said the army will deploy some 4,000 personnel to support police during the summit. Operations will include airspace and road restrictions as well as patrols on Lake Geneva. Seven of the 35 roadway border crossings will remain open.

Geneva also is closing a major park where activists wanted to congregate. France will deploy more than 13,000 police and gendarmerie officers to ensure security in the summit area just across the border. Over 800 French border control officers will be active, up from about 60 normally.

French gendarmes buzzed around in motorboats off the coast of Evian on Saturday, and one officer hoisted up a bulky drone-interception device in a display of the security measures being rolled out for the summit.. This time, activists want to demonstrate frustration with Trump’s leadership on issues as diverse as tariffs, the war in Iran and the climate, or even highlight his past ties to convicted sex offender “We are very afraid of the policy and the politics of Mr. Trump and also of the other leaders of the G7, because they are fighting, making war all over the place," said Francoise Nyffeler, spokesperson for the NoG7 coalition, which has organized the demonstration and march on Sunday.

"The planet is in danger and we are very scared about it and we want to protest and say that the people of the world are against their policies,” she added. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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