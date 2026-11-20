Downtown Fairhope kicked off the season at its annual tree lighting with snow, Christmas music and a Grinch photo op. The mayor promised a million lights as kids counted down with the community.

Bright pink hats, snow, Christmas music and the promise of a million lights brought families together in downtown Fairhope for the city’s annual tree lighting.

“Are you super excited to see the lights? ” NBC 15's Ella Snapp asked three girls in matching pink hats. The girls said they came with family to watch the tree lighting. Nearby, friends Emerson and Isla were also looking forward to the celebration.

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“We’re really excited,” they said. The mayor said a million lights would be lit as part of the holiday display. And while everyone waited for the countdown, the evening had plenty to keep families in the Christmas spirit. The Fairhope High School Ensemble, directed by Diane Hamm, performed for the crowd, and the Grinch made an appearance for photos — a chance to get a “perfectly terrible Christmas picture,” as the event announcer put it.

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The celebration offered more than a chance to see the lights. It gave neighbors and visitors a chance to spend the evening together and enjoy the start of the holiday season. As the music played and children waited for the tree to shine, the crowd shared in a familiar Fairhope tradition: gathering downtown to welcome the holidays together.

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