Downtown Denver is welcoming the holidays this year with new and returning activities that will bolster visitation, revenue and overall festive vibes in the 2.5-square-mile, pedestrian-friendly area.

Members of the Couch family take a selfie as the Denver Union Station Christmas tree is illuminated during the Great Illumination tree-lighting party. Pictured from left to right are Cartier Couch, 23, of Moscow, Idaho; her parents Aaron Couch, 46, and Kelli Couch, 47, both of Parker; and Cartier’s siblings Caleb Couch, 20, of Spokane, Wash. and Ellie Couch, 14, also of Parker.

Downtown Denver is welcoming the holidays this year with lots of familiar but beloved activities that will bolster visitation, revenue and overall festive vibes in the 2.5-square-mile, pedestrian-friendly area. The return of the free, family-friendly Mile High Holidays programming this season includes 42 nights of drone shows; the 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree andPeople check out the Mile High Tree, a 110-foot-tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure at the Denver Christkindlmarket on the Auraria Campus in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

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The tree is 10 feet taller than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history and contains 60,000 LED lights. While there aren’t a lot of new attractions, the renovated, fully-open 16th Street pedestrian walk, glittering hotels and restaurants, and plenty of indoor performances — ranging from the Colorado Ballet’s typically sold-out “Nutcracker” to“From the immersive Mile High Tree and nightly dazzling drone shows to the Denver Christkindlmarket and holiday classics such as ‘The Nutcracker’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Denver Center for Performing Arts, there are countless ways to celebrate together and support local businesses,” Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver, told The Denver Post.

The Mile High Tree and Christkindlmarket are both returning to the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, with Christkindlmarket running Nov. 20-Dec. 23 and the Mile High Tree Nov. 20-Dec. 31. That’s due to ongoing construction closures at their former home, Civic Center park.

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The Mile High Tree, with its shifting colors and music, is a popular photo opp, while Christkindlmarket “brings European holiday charm to the Tivoli Quad … with traditional German food, handcrafted gifts, festive drinks and live entertainment,” organizers said in a statement. Christkindlmarket is open 1-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Tivoli Quad is also the ideal viewing spot for Denver-based Brightflight’s sprawling drone shows, which include 600 drones hovering 500 feet in the air and spreading 500 feet wide to form various images of the holidays and Denver cultural icons.

“Thanks to a partnership with MSU Denver and the use of their spaces, the show will be visible throughout downtown Denver and especially great from rooftop bars and restaurants as well as from nearby public areas, including Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex,” organizers said. On the other end of town, and across the street from the fallow Civic Center, the City & County Building will still be lit up in festive colors with twice-nightly, choreographed music-and-light shows through the new year, while the Parade of Lights will start from 14th and Bannock streets, right in front of the building,.

The 2-mile route winds through downtown Denver and is free to attend, but get there early as some stretches are two or three layers deep. From left, Natalie Ann takes a picture of Andrew Latch and Susan Rose with holiday light art at the Denver Christkindlmarket on the Auraria Campus in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. The holiday market is free and open to the public.

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On Nov. 27, the city’s Grand Illumination at Denver Union Station kicks off with live music, Santa and the lighting of a 40-foot Christmas tree, Visit Denver said. With Skyline Park also still under renovation, McGregor Square will bring back its outdoor skating also on Nov. 27, with the tree-lighting celebration and holiday movies screening on its massive jumbotron.

A few blocks away, Dairy Block’s Holiday on the Block features its Mistletoe Market on select December weekends, “with more than 40 vendors, live music, seasonal cocktails and whimsical holiday photo opps. ” And the River North Art District will mount its first RiNo-Ful Life Holiday Market & ArtPark Tree Lighting Festival Dec. 4-5 at RiNo Art Park, with live programming, local vendors and interactive installations in a setting featuring art, lights, music, food and family-friendly experiences