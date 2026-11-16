'Downstate' Broadway Review: Provocative Play About Sex Offenders Questions The Nature Of Forgiveness

Deadline's review of Broadway's 'Downstate.'

Add us as a Google Preferred Source‘ tricky new play that’s gained considerable acclaim and controversy, is an exercise in cognitive dissonance, a commandingly written and shrewdly directed work that asks us to confront some of the very things we prize most in ourselves, namely the limits of our compassion and empathy.

Set in a shabby, cheaply furnished middle-class home we’re told is located in downstate Illinois, the play immediately introduces us to the house’s residents: four middle-aged men who bicker over who owes what for the week’s groceries, personal belongings left in common spaces and other petty irritations of daily, group living. Jessica Chastain Returning To Broadway In New Play 'Lost Lear'; Corey Stoll, Michael Urie Co-Star And we’re also introduced to a younger man, maybe in his 30s, who is nervous and uncomfortable.

Also read At 30, “Chicago” remains a Broadway institution

Andy has come to confront the most frail of the group home residents: Fred , an aging, vaguely confused man in a wheelchair – we learn why he is so confined later – who has something terrible in common with his housemates: He is a convicted sex offender and child predator who has officially served his time in prison but, with no where to go, is living in this group home under strict observation and restrictions. Fred is a former piano teacher, Andy his former student and you can probably guess the rest.

It’s been 30 years since Fred sexually assaulted Andy on two separate occasions, and the former student’s life has been a shambles of shame, depression and struggle ever since. Andy’s wife, Em , is by his side for moral support as he attempts to finally face his abuser with a list of the crimes and their impact on his life. Em, too, has a list, its very existence an indication of how abuse spreads well beyond the first victim.

Advertisement

Sharing the home with Fred are Dee , an aging Black gay man and a sort of de facto house mother who does the grocery shopping, makes sure Fred takes his pills and nags Gio , the youngest of the group, to move his gym equipment out of the common area. Gio, talkative, aggressively friendly and very funny – somehow,has an improbable amount of genuine humor – holds himself above his housemates, convinced that the relatively advanced age of his victim – she was 17 – bestows on him a moral superiority and a brighter future.

It does neither, particularly after he shows up with a new, clueless young friend . Finally, there’s Felix , the quietest, most antisocial and, frankly, most outwardly pathetic of the bunch, lonely, morosely religious, secretive and resentful at having to live with people he disdains.

It’s Felix who seems to draw the most attention and concern from Ivy , the visiting probation officer who keeps all the men under a watchful eye and whose initial conviviality can’t mask the seriousness with which she takes both her job and the crimes the men in her charge have committed.almost entirely through character interaction – it’s only in retrospect that we realize there hasn’t been much by way of plot, or at least action, in what we’ve just witnessed – and yet the entire play is compelling from beginning to end.

We watch as Dee, the most outwardly compassionate and intelligent of the bunch, gradually shows his meaner side, and Gio, for all his lip service to self-improvement and goal-setting, constantly puts himself in danger. Sad Felix, whose denials of rule-breaking we want to believe, at last gives us no choice but to acknowledge the worst.had productions in Washington D.C.

Advertisement

, Off Broadway, London and at Chicago’s Steppenwolf, drawing some right-wing ire – after a positive review in the Washington Post, Ted Cruz tweeted, “So now the corporate media is praising pedophilia” – but those reactions couldn’t be more wrong-headed. True,insists that we see and consider the humanity of these men, but that is most certainly not the same as asking us to excuse their crimes.entirely convinced that not one of these four characters should live unrestricted among society.

Age and infirmity has rendered Fred the former piano teacher somewhat harmless, though his blithe, ostensibly sympathetic demeanor around the still-devastated Andy speaks volumes. Dee, so fiercely protective of Fred, still harbors delusions that excuse his crime, a rationalizing that masks itself as intellectual debate but even that falls to the side when his cruelty and destructiveness surface. The fates of Gio and Felix might be shocking, but not surprising.

‘s nuances subtly ands unerringly, with the performers creating fully credible characters cursed by – whose to say? – trauma or demons or nature. Whatleaves us with, then, is both understanding and the limits of understanding, the frustration of somehow wanting to forgive but knowing that forgiveness can’t provide these victimizers what they crave: A home in the world, a place that isn’t a four-bedroom prison with crummy furniture and an ankle bracelet. Gov. Awards Red Carpet: Zendaya, Theron, Chalamet, Navarrette, & More