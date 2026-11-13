Download Festival 2026 Announces Blink-182 as Headliner

Download Festival 2026 confirms Blink-182, Bring Me the Horizon, and Evanescence as headliners for the June 9-13 event at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.

Organizers of the Download Festival have officially confirmed that Blink-182 will serve as a primary headliner for the upcoming edition of the event. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the punk rock trio, as they prepare to lead the festival stage for the first time in its history. This major booking was part of a larger lineup reveal that took place during a promotional event in Los Angeles.

Historic Headliners and Festival Timeline

Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge appeared at the Mercedes-AMG World Premiere on May 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. During this appearance, the band was introduced as one of the three main headliners for the festival scheduled to run from June 9-13. The event will be hosted at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England, welcoming hundreds of thousands of music fans to the historic venue.

Also read Sun Valley Film Festival Reveals 2026 Honorees & Movie Lineup

Joining Blink-182 on the main stage are Bring Me the Horizon and Evanescence. The inclusion of Evanescence is particularly notable as it makes them the festival's second-ever female-led headline act. This distinction highlights the evolving diversity of major rock and metal acts commanding the top billing slots at one of the world's most prestigious heavy music festivals.

Extensive Lineup and Reunion Acts

The festival roster extends far beyond the three headliners, featuring a vast array of established and emerging acts. Mötley Crüe is set to perform, bringing their legendary status to the British summer festival circuit. The lineup also welcomes the reunited Faith No More, offering fans a rare chance to see the influential alternative metal band perform together again after their long hiatus.

Advertisement

Other notable acts slated to take the stage include Pierce the Veil, Turnstile, Parkway Drive, President, 5 Seconds of Summer, and I Prevail. The diverse musical styles continue with appearances from The Hives, Bilmuri, Down, Primus, and Ice-T's Body Count. This mix of punk, metal, alternative, and hard rock ensures a varied experience for attendees across the multiple days of the event.

Additional Artists and Promotional Video

The broader roster includes numerous other bands that contribute to the festival's heavy metal and hard rock identity. Kreator, Carpenter Brut, Converge, Basement, and Better Lovers are among the many acts confirmed to play. The list also features Cancer Bats, Castle Rat, PVRIS, Clutch, Currents, Dayseeker, and Gwar, ensuring that fans of extreme and experimental metal will find ample entertainment.

Further acts on the schedule include Health, Highly Suspect, Hot Mulligan, Jinjer, Murderdolls, Napalm Death, Static-X, The Devil Wears Prada, and Waterparks. To celebrate this extensive lineup, the event released a three-minute teaser video. The video depicts a young woman walking through town at night with headphones on, eventually plugging in to practice electric guitar while receiving alerts about the festival lineup on her phone.

Context From Previous Festivals and Future Outlook

The anticipation for this year's event is heightened by the memory of last year's festival, which also took place in June. The 2025 Download Festival featured headliners Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses, and Linkin Park. That edition also included sets from Cypress Hill, Tom Morello, Halestorm, Mastodon, Bad Omens, and Babymetal, setting a high bar for musical quality.

Advertisement

The promotional teaser video utilized visual effects to capture the excitement of the new lineup. In the video, the protagonist plays an online quest game with a friend, causing the screen to turn green and glitchy. Skulls float in the air and project the festival's lineup onto the ceiling of her room, symbolizing the immersive and intense nature of the upcoming music event. This creative marketing approach aims to engage younger audiences and highlight the digital and physical overlap of modern festival culture.

As the date approaches, fans in Leicestershire are preparing for a week of intense musical performances. The combination of historic headliners, reunited legacy acts, and new talent creates a compelling case for attendance. The Download Festival continues to solidify its position as a premier destination for rock and metal music enthusiasts in the United Kingdom and beyond.