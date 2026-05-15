Downing Street Spin Doctors' Hubris Undermined by Rebel Resignations

Downing Street spin doctors were confident they had seen off Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham, but their aggressive briefing backfired. Streeting resigned from the Cabinet, and a deal was made between him and Andy Burnham for a long timetable for a contest that would give Andy the time and space to come back.

By noon yesterday, Downing Street spin doctors were becoming increasingly confident they had seen off Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham . However, five hours later, that aggressive, hubristic briefing had blown up in their faces.

Streeting had resigned from the Cabinet and put rocket boosters under the anti-Starmer insurgency. And Makerfield MP Josh Simons had confirmed he is standing down to give Burnham a potential path back to the Commons. Streeting's resignation missive to the Prime Minister was an elegant but brutal evisceration of Starmer's record. A couple of minutes after the letter was published, I received a call from a minister who confirmed that Wes and Andy had done a deal.

They've both agreed to a long timetable for a contest that gives Andy the time and space to come back. It's over





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Downing Street Spin Doctors Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Resignations Hubris Rebel Resignations Deal Contest Andy Burnham Timetable Space Come Back Prime Minister Letter Record Vision Direction Leaders Responsibility Fall On Their Swords Contest To Replace Sir Keir Best Possible Field Of Candidates Cabinet Ministers Call From A Minister Wes And Andy Deal Long Timetable Facilitating Burnham's Return United Behind A Timetable Tainted Mandate Proper Legitimacy Party Cabinet Colleague Shabana Mahmood Home Secretary Labour Chief Whip Promoted To Her Department Cabinet Office Step Down Ring Round Preparing To Step Down Kill The Whole Thing Off

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wes Streeting and Keir Starmer Hold Separate Talks in No. 10 as Labour Chaos ContinuesAhead of the King's Speech, Labour leaders Wes Streeting and Keir Starmer are set to hold separate talks in No. 10, as the party's civil war drags on and threatens to overshadow the event.

Read more »

Labour Leadership Tension Escalates: Wes Streeting Preparing to Launch Challenge to Keir StarmerWes Streeting, the Health Secretary, is poised to launch a leadership challenge to Keir Starmer, the Labour leader. Streeting has shown signs of readiness to resign and submit a challenge as soon as tomorrow, after a meeting with Starmer in No.10.

Read more »

Wes Streeting to Launch Leadership Challenge Against StarmerThe Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, will quit the Cabinet today to mount a leadership challenge against Keir Starmer, potentially causing turmoil within the Labour Party and straining relations with the Prime Minister.

Read more »

Wes Streeting's 'The Perp Walk' as He Plans to Challenge Starmer for Labour LeadershipStreeting plans to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership, following the party's stagnant energy. His supporters attribute his decision to Starmer's botched 'reset' speech and his abrupt walk-out on ministers discussing his resignation.

Read more »