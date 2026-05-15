Downing Street spin doctors' hubris backfires as Wes Streeting resigns and Andy Burnham emerges as potential successor

Downing Street spin doctors were becoming increasingly confident they had seen off Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham. However, their aggressive, hubristic briefing had blown up in their faces. Streeting had resigned from the Cabinet and put rocket boosters under the anti-Starmer insurgency. And Makerfield MP Josh Simons had confirmed he is standing down to give Burnham a potential path back to the Commons. The resignation missive of Wes Streeting to the Prime Minister was an elegant but brutal evisceration of Starmer’s record. The resignation of Wes Streeting sent a shockwave through Downing Street. But just as Starmer and his aides were trying to wargame how to respond to the Health Secretary’s resignation, rumours abounded that Burnham was close to securing a seat. A Cabinet minister contacted me to say: ‘ have started ringing round, trying to find out who’s preparing to step down for him. They want to kill the whole thing off

By noon yesterday, Downing Street spin doctors were becoming increasingly confident they had seen off Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham . However, five hours later, that aggressive, hubristic briefing had blown up in their faces.

Streeting had resigned from the Cabinet and put rocket boosters under the anti-Starmer insurgency. And Makerfield MP Josh Simons had confirmed he is standing down to give Burnham a potential path back to the Commons. The resignation missive of Wes Streeting to the Prime Minister was an elegant but brutal evisceration of Starmer’s record. The key passage of the letter was more prosaic.

A contest to replace Sir Keir was now required, he said, one that ‘needs to be broad, and it needs the best possible field of candidates’. The resignation of Wes Streeting sent a shockwave through Downing Street. But just as Starmer and his aides were trying to wargame how to respond to the Health Secretary’s resignation, rumours abounded that Burnham was close to securing a seat.

A Cabinet minister contacted me to say: ‘ have started ringing round, trying to find out who’s preparing to step down for him. They want to kill the whole thing of





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Downing Street Spin Doctors Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Resignation Hubris Anti-Starmer Insurgency Contest Mandate Legitimacy Party Splitting King Of The North Step Down Kill The Whole Thing Off

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