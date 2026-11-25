The UK government defends hosting social media creators at 10 Downing Street. Kemi Badenoch demands an apology over offensive video. Andy Burnham stands firm on youth engagement.

The UK government has declined to confirm whether a controversial TikTok influencer will be invited back to 10 Downing Street following a major scandal over offensive conduct. Max Balegde, a popular content creator with over three million followers, recently filmed a video outside the Prime Minister's official residence that sparked intense political backlash. The incident has ignited a fierce debate regarding the appropriateness of hosting social media personalities at the heart of British political power.

The Core Details of the Downing Street Scandal

Max Balegde was recorded miming to a song with explicit lyrics outside the famous black door of 10 Downing Street earlier this month. The lyrics included derogatory terms such as 'bumboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets', which have been widely condemned as misogynistic. Although Balegde deleted the clip from his primary TikTok channel, the footage remains accessible on his YouTube channel as part of a larger montage. This compilation also features the influencer making foul-mouthed jokes about the event, directly contradicting his earlier description of the gathering as 'wholesome' and 'fun for everybody'.

Also read Andy Burnham Downing Street TikTok Interview Criticized

The controversy intensified when Balegde posted behind-the-scenes footage from inside the Prime Minister's residence. In this clip, he stands before a fireplace at No 10 and uses the phrase 'serve c***', a term originating from drag culture that signifies appearing bold and confident. He also referred to the event as a place where he was invited for tea by Labour leader Andy Burnham. While the video was removed from TikTok, it persists on other platforms, ensuring the record of the incident remains public and widely visible to millions of online users.

Kemi Badenoch Demands an Official Apology

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch seized the opportunity during Prime Minister's Questions to demand accountability from the government. She accused Labour MPs of debasing the office of the Prime Minister by hosting influencers who use such language. Badenoch stated she would not repeat the specific offensive words in the House of Commons but described them as disgusting and pejorative comments about women. She highlighted that the video contained obscene language that referred to white women in derogatory terms, calling the situation grotesque and unacceptable.

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Badenoch questioned whether the Prime Minister would apologize for allowing a vile video to be recorded on the steps of No 10. She pointed out that Labour members frequently claim to fight violence against women and girls yet remained silent on this specific issue. The Conservative leader argued that hosting individuals who use such language undermines the dignity of the institution. Her intervention forced the government to address the issue directly in the Commons, bringing the dispute from social media into the formal legislative arena.

Andy Burnham Defends Engagement with Young Voters

Andy Burnham refused to apologize for engaging with young people through social media channels. He argued that influencers are key sources of information for the younger generation and that excluding them would be a disservice. When challenged by Badenoch, Burnham stated he would not get ahead of 'future receptions' regarding the question of whether Balegde would return for tea. He emphasized that the Prime Minister had already acknowledged the inappropriateness of the video, which was taken down and apologized for by the creator.

The Prime Minister's spokesman added that the government would not comment on potential future invitations. However, the Prime Minister himself addressed the House by confirming that the video was indeed inappropriate and had been removed. He supported the decision to call out the behavior as unacceptable but maintained that engaging with digital creators is vital for connecting with young voters. This stance highlights the tension between maintaining institutional decorum and adapting to modern media landscapes.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

Max Balegde has since defended his actions from Australia, where he is filming for ITV's 'I'm A Celeb' spin-off show. He claimed the audio for the AI-generated song was trending at the time and the lyrics were stuck in his head. Balegde described the video as 'silly' and intended to be 'light-hearted', noting that no one had raised an issue for several weeks after the initial event. He insisted that the content creator event was enjoyable for everyone involved and that his social media presence is meant to be fun rather than offensive.

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The incident underscores the growing influence of social media personalities in mainstream politics. As politicians increasingly turn to platforms like TikTok and YouTube to reach voters, the line between entertainment and official government business becomes increasingly blurred. The refusal to rule out a return invitation suggests that the government prioritizes access to digital audiences over strict adherence to traditional political etiquette. This decision will likely influence how other politicians approach collaborations with online influencers in the future.