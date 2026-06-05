Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio wraps up iCan Bike camp to teach riding skills

After a week of practice and encouragement, the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio is wrapping up its iCan Bike Camp, an effort designed to help children

Organizers said 50 volunteers spent the week with campers, teaching them the basics and helping them learn to ride. Camper Sara Davis said, “We’re excited and I’m so happy that we’re here to stop at us and get into each other.

” Camp Director Lucy Maddrill said the week often ends with big milestones for participants.

“Yeah, I mean it’s always awesome to see the reactions by the end of the camp when the campers know how to ride a bike. Or at least they’re more independent,” Maddrill said.

Next for the organization is its Summer Social, set for Sunday, Aug. 2 at Huntington Park. For $20 per family, attendees can get tickets to the Clippers game, food vouchers and exclusive access to the party deck. Registration is available online. The popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights.

Dublin neighbor reports postal carrier throwing packages, waits for answers from USPS A Dublin resident says he has spent months trying to get the U.S. Postal Service to address what he describes as repeated rough handling of packages in his neigFire crews battled a fire at an apartment complex on Columbus' west side Friday afternoon. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that the fA pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car and then run over by a second car that drove away on Barnett Road Thursday night.





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