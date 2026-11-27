Avantus signs agreements with PG&E for a solar-plus-battery project on water-stressed farmland.

Part of the initial phases of what’s called the, the agreements will provide a combined 800 megawatts of solar generation and 3,200 megawatts of storage to California’s electric grid — enough to power about 381,0000 homes each year.

Avantus officials say the transaction represents one of California’s largest offtake deals for utility-scale solar and storage. In industry lingo, anrefers to a commercial contract between a developer and a buyer, who commits to a specified amount of electricity or capacity that the project generates.

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“A commitment of this size from PG&E shows how much California needs clean power that is both reliable and predictable in cost,”The power purchase agreements are subject to approval by the California Public Utilities Commission. The two individual projects, called Buttonbush 1A and 1B, plan to be owned and operated by Avantus and will be built on water-stressed farmland to help meet the state’s groundwater requirements.