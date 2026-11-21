Missouri City's new police chief says his department can absorb thousands of Sienna residents — even while 14 officer positions sit empty.

Missouri City is weighing a major expansion that would shift policing responsibility for thousands of Sienna residents from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office to the Missouri City Police Department — and the city’s new police chief says his department is ready, even while operating with 14 open positions.

What the annexation would mean The proposed annexation covers approximately 1,229 acres currently patrolled by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office under a contract agreement. If the vote passes, those roughly 7,300 residents would fall under Missouri City Police Department coverage. Missouri City already spans nearly 30 square miles and serves upward of 70,000 residents. Adding MUDD 3, as the district is known, would extend the department’s reach — at a time when it is already running short on officers.

Also read Driven: With the 2027 Toyota Sienna, the Engineers Had Their Way

Chief Finner makes the case MCPD Chief Troy Finner, who took the job in April, sat down with KPRC 2’s Kayla McDermott to address those concerns directly. Finner said the numbers support his confidence. According to data he pulled from Fort Bend County, the Sienna area generates a little over 1,000 calls for service per year — roughly three calls every 24 hours.

“We’re ready. We’ve done the work,” Finner said. He also pointed to geography as an advantage. Missouri City’s headquarters sits a few miles from Sienna, compared to roughly 20 miles from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

“Our headquarters is located a few miles from Sienna as compared to 20 miles away from Fort Bend County,” Finner said. On response times, Finner said he does not expect the annexation to change the department’s current benchmark.

“I don’t think anything is gonna change for us,” he said. “Our response times for our highest priority calls — it’s probably six and a half minutes or less. ” A staffing plan in two phases Finner acknowledged that long-term growth will require more officers.

He outlined a phased hiring plan tied to the annexation: FY 2027: An additional officers assigned to the Sienna area FY 2028: One sergeant and three more officers added Those personnel would be stationed at a fire station within the district. Finner said the new positions would be entirely separate from the 14 current vacancies the department is working to fill.

On filling those existing openings, Finner said the city has approved a $15,000 incentive for new officers and that interviews are already underway. He added that retention and competitive pay — including an upcoming meet-and-confer contract negotiation set for spring — are part of the longer-term staffing strategy. The contract is set to be finalized in September of next year.

Advertisement

“I want zero vacancies,” Finner said. Residents have questions Not everyone in the annexation zone is fully reassured. Sienna resident Paul Nicholas said he has mixed feelings about the transition.

“I would like to be protected if anything happens, God forbid,” Nicholas said. When asked whether he believed the chief’s assurances, he replied: “I guess I have to. ” Finner’s response to those with concerns, “I’m gonna assure everybody and make sure that everybody is receiving adequate service,” he said. What happens next Missouri City Council votes on the annexation December 7.

If approved, Missouri City Police would assume patrol responsibility for MUDD 3 that same day. Finner said his department also has mutual aid agreements with surrounding agencies and emphasized that in serious emergencies, officers respond regardless of jurisdiction lines.

“When an emergency call happens, all of our officers, regardless of what beat they’re in, they’re gonna respond to that emergency call,” Finner said.