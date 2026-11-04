Dow surges 1,000 points as Democrats take control of Congress

The Dow surged 1,000 points on Wednesday morning, just hours after election results showed Democrats had taken control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Follow abc7NY on Google The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,000 points at the open of trading on Wednesday morning, just hours after midterm election results showed Democrats had taken control of the U.S. House and Senate.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.1%. The Dow jumped 1,009 points, or 1.9%. A blue wave on Tuesday catapulted Democratic Senate candidates to victories in Republican strongholds such as South Carolina and Texas. As of Wednesday morning, Democrats had won 54 seats in the Senate, with competitive races yet to be called in Alaska and Mississippi.

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A strong performance in House contests, meanwhile, appeared to set Democrats on a path toward a comfortable majority in the lower chamber. Jim Reid, a research strategist at Deutsche Bank, described the midterm results as in line with past examples of a party out of power running against an unpopular president.

"This looks like a perfectly normal election by historical standards. Markets appear to have welcomed that normality, with an emerging relief rally as things stand," Reid said in a memo to clients shared with ABC News. Jeremy Richardson, a senior portfolio manager for Global Equities at RBC Global Asset Management, voiced similar sentiment about relief among investors.

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"Midterm election results were consistent with market expectations and betting market predictions, mitigating the risk of significant short-term price dislocations," Richardson said in a statement to ABC News. Despite the uptick in stocks, at least one analyst cautioned about the risk for the tech sector posed by newly empowered Democrats, many of whom ran campaigns critical of artificial intelligence data centers.

"The Democratic blue tidal wave across the Senate and House was a seismic shift that will have a negative impact on the pace of the AI Revolution buildout in the US over the next few years," Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives said. In recent years, stock gains have been propelled in part by a handful of tech giants known as the "Magnificent 7": Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla and Nvidia. Many of those firms have embraced AI.

"There is no way to sugarcoat that Democrats taking control, especially over the Senate, will create some major hurdles for AI and tech legislation," Ives added. Microsoft, which holds a large stake in OpenAI, saw its stock price jump more than 6% in early trading. Amazon, which has spent hundreds of billions on its build out of AI infrastructure, also climbed more than 6%. By contrast, shares fell for some large tech firms.

Nvidia, the giant chipmaker fueling AI products, saw shares tick down about 2%.