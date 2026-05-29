Douglas County School District consolidates six Highlands Ranch elementary schools this fall

Douglas County School District is consolidating six Highlands Ranch elementary schools this fall after the board cited unequal growth across the county.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District is consolidating six Highlands Ranch elementary schools beginning this upcoming school year, following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education last year.

Acres Green Elementary is among the schools affected. The school sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood, where parents walk their children to class and kids grow up learning alongside their neighbors. For some families, the connection runs even deeper — spanning generations. Terry Shumpert, whose kids attended Douglas County School District schools, said the consolidation is difficult to accept.

"From what I hear, it's just the enrollment is down," Shumpert said. "Maybe the parents, you know, they get in their mind that maybe private schools are the way, you know, and I'm one that you know I'm a good witness that my kids did excellent in the public schools in Douglas County, and so you know I don't really believe they need to consolidate.

" Board members last April acknowledged the consolidation was one of the most difficult decisions they had faced. Ultimately, they cited unequal growth across Douglas County as the reason. Communities like Sterling Ranch are booming, as families with young children move to areas other than Highlands Ranch. Superintendent Erin Kane previously said the district has the right number of schools — in all the wrong places.

Acres Green Elementary will combine with Fox Creek Elementary. A spokesperson said the re-purposing of the Acres Green building is delayed until the 2027 school year to accommodate construction projects. Douglas County Schools will continue to maintain the ground and building in the meantime. Saddle Ranch Elementary students will combine with Eldorado Elementary.

The Saddle Ranch building will house the district's Child Find and Bridge programs, offering developmental assessments for children ages 3 to 5 at no charge. Heritage Elementary will consolidate with Summit View Elementary. The Heritage building will become a homeschool enrichment program. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

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DCSD Douglas County School District Erin Kane Fox Creek Elementary Heritage Elementary Highlands Ranch Elementary Schools Saddle Ranch Elementary Sterling Ranch School Consolidation

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