Douglas County Leaders Rally Behind Bill Allowing Local Law Enforcement to Work with ICE

Douglas County , Colo. — Douglas County leaders, representing various sectors of law enforcement , the judiciary, and politics, held a press conference on Wednesday to express their strong backing for a Colorado bill that would authorize local law enforcement to collaborate with federal immigration enforcement agencies. Colorado's current legal framework restricts the interactions between local governments and law enforcement agencies with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ).

To address this, Colorado lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 25-047 last month, aiming to facilitate greater cooperation between local and federal authorities. SB25-047 would permit immigration enforcement agents to make arrests at courthouses, allow probation officers and departments to furnish personal information about individuals to immigration authorities, and enable state and local government entities to contract private companies for immigration detention services.The bill is spearheaded by Senator Mark Baisley and Representatives Max Brooks and Chris Richardson. Supporters gathered in Douglas County on Wednesday to advocate for the bill's passage. The event featured prominent speakers, including Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekley, 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, John Fabbricatore, the former field director for ICE in Colorado and Wyoming, Sen. Baisley, and Rep. Brooks. They emphasized that SB25-047 would eliminate unnecessary obstacles for law enforcement agencies. 'This is not a partisan bill in any way. It is simply a common-sense bill,' stated Brooks.However, similar legislation faced defeat in the Colorado legislature last year. The group acknowledged that this bill could also suffer the same fate, with Brauchler expressing concern that 'this thing is going to die an unceremonious death on a party-line vote,' which he believes should be 'offensive to Coloradans.' Nevertheless, Baisley remains optimistic, asserting that the recent public attention on the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua might garner bipartisan support. The press conference was streamed live, allowing the public to witness the passionate arguments presented by both sides. Raquel Lane-Arellano with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition countered the bill's proponents, suggesting that Colorado has previously encountered such legislation, and its implementation failed to enhance public safety. She contended that cooperation between ICE and local law enforcement breeds mistrust within the immigrant community. 'Most sheriffs understand that when they act with ICE and when they work with ICE, the community doesn't see a difference and will not come forward to report crimes, even when they are the victim of crimes,' said Lane-Arellano.The ACLU of Colorado formally opposed the bill, releasing a statement to Denver7 asserting that its passage would 'betray community trust with no benefit to public safety.' The bill is scheduled for its initial hearing in the State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee on February 25. Notably, Douglas County leaders have consistently voiced their support for immigration enforcement. Prior to taking office, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including potential mass deportations. In April 2024, the county filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado, challenging its 'unconstitutional' immigration laws.





