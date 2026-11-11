Douglas Carter Seeks Access to DNA Evidence in Utah Murder Case

More than 40 years after the murder of Eva Olesen, prosecutors are moving forward with the case despite DNA testing excluding Douglas Carter, who now wants access to DNA evidence.

More than 40 years after Eva Olesen was killed in Provo, Utah County prosecutors are moving forward with an aggravated murder case against Douglas Carter even though recent DNA testing excluded him from the crime scene.

Now, Carter wants access to that DNA evidence he and his attorney say could help identify who the killer was. More than 40 years after Eva Olesen was killed in Provo, Utah County prosecutors are moving forward with an aggravated murder case against Douglas Carter even though recent DNA testing excluded him from the crime scene. Now, Carter wants access to that DNA evidence he and his attorney say could help identify who the killer was.

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Carter, 71, appeared in court Tuesday as the Utah County Attorney’s Office continues to pursue the 1985 murder case. Carter was previously convicted of killing Olesen and sentenced to death, but the Utah Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2022 after finding police pressured witnesses into providing false testimony and withheld evidence. In September, DNA test results came back excluding Carter.

After that, prosecutors announced they would no longer seek the death penalty, but Carter remains charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. Douglas Carter asks judge to dismiss 1985 murder case “It’s not and that’s fine you know. We’ve got a lot left to do. We’re going to do it but yeah we anticipated that the signaling that we were getting was that today was going to be the end of the case.

It’s not and that’s fine. We’ll keep going. It’s disappointing,” Hamilton said. A key issue now before Fourth Judicial District Judge Derek Pullan is whether Carter’s confession will be allowed at trial.

Deputy Utah County Attorney Stephen Jones said, “With the confession still out there, we believe that it’s still a strong case. ” Carter maintains the confession is false and that he was coerced. Another major dispute centers on DNA evidence from the crime scene that did not match Carter.

Carter’s defense team filed a motion seeking access to the specific DNA samples that excluded him, including DNA found on the handle of the knife used to kill Olesen and DNA from blood left in an alleyway near her home. The defense has retained Salt Lake City-based Resolve Forensics to conduct forensic investigative genetic genealogy testing, also known as FIGG.

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Prosecutors initially opposed the defense request in court filings, arguing they had met their obligations by providing the defense with a lab report stating Carter “is excluded as a contributor to the DNA profiles” obtained from items at the crime scene. The filing also said the state intended to conduct forensic genealogy testing on whatever samples remain that are suitable for the technique, and argued the state is not required to provide evidence to the defense for a parallel investigation.

“This has nothing to do with Doug. This has everything to do with further proving what we already know that Doug did not do this. And so Doug being excluded as the contributor of the DNA that belongs to the murderer that’s not enough for the State, fine. Now we’re gonna find out whose DNA it belonged to and we’re going to be able to further show that Doug had nothing to do with this person,” Hamilton said.

Asked whether the defense was essentially trying to solve the crime, Hamilton responded: “No basically about it. We’re trying to solve the crime. ” Resolve Forensics founder and CEO Danny Hellwig said the company is prepared to use newer DNA tools to help identify unknown contributors.

“We have some of the most advanced sciences in the world and a tremendous team of who, have been working on forensic investigative genealogy for many years now, close to the beginnings of the technology. And the science has advanced tremendously in years and we’re trying to use some of these newer tools to answer questions that traditional DNA testing hasn’t been able to,” Hellwig said.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to better understand whose DNA may be present. These are unknown individuals that are developed from evidence. Traditional testing hasn’t been able to tell us who those individuals are. So our work will focus on using advanced DNA testing, DNA sequencing and forensic investigative genealogy to help identify who those individuals are and put a name to help advance the investigation,” Hellwig said.

He said traditional forensic DNA testing is effective at determining whether two DNA profiles match, but FIGG can help when investigators have an unknown profile and no direct comparison.

“Traditional forensic DNA testing is great at determining whether two DNA profiles match, but when we don’t have anybody to compare against, we have an unknown. That’s where this comes in. The laboratory process is not a super extensive timeframe. Somewhere between four to six weeks, probably to get an up loadable DNA profile, a DNA sequencing profile,” Hellwig said.

Hellwig said once sequencing is completed, the profile is uploaded to databases law enforcement can access.

“DNA Justice, GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA. At that point, there is an investigation essentially using family tree information to identify who those unknown individuals are using genetic genealogy techniques,” Hellwig said.

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“We’re not here to replace the State Labs work. They did a fantastic job on this case. We’re going to build on it and enhance it with the new technology of genealogy. And that is not on the prosecution side, not on the defense side.

We’re neutral observers just providing information that will help the trier of fact understand what happened,” Hellwig said. Court filings show Utah County prosecutors initially opposed the defense motion, saying the defense did not need to conduct a parallel investigation, but indicated the state intended to have FIGG testing done. Hamilton said he was unsure whether prosecutors had planned to pursue the testing before the defense raised it.

“I don’t know that they wanted to do this testing or that it even crossed their mind until we brought it up. I take them at their word when they say that they’re interested in doing it now and that’s fantastic that’s why I say we’re happy to share the results, we’re happy to have them be a partner in this. But it is a little bit surreal that we’re the ones out there trying to do this testing.

But you don’t often get a case like this where your client has been affirmatively excluded from being the murderer and yet they still continue to prosecute him based on a bind over that occurred 41 years ago. This is unprecedented,” Hamilton said. A court filing also shows the attorney for the Utah Bureau of Forensic Sciences supports the defense motion requesting the DNA samples.

In court, the prosecution told Judge Pullan, “In terms of the FIGG testing, defense counsel and I are trying to work out a resolution to that. The state had initially thought that the AG’s office was going to oppose that, due to an email that was sent to our office, appears that that is not the case.

We’re just trying to make sure that the lab that defense is requesting to use is okay with the state, and then we’re probably just gonna do it one time. We don’t wanna do it twice. And I think we’re trying to work together to get that tested. ”“We’ve been retained and there are discussions just to ensure that we’re the correct lab for the work and everybody’s comfortable with our laboratory providing those services,” he said.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said his office supports familial DNA analysis of the unknown samples and said prosecutors had already sought help from the state’s cold case unit before the defense request.

“We fully support familial DNA analysis of the unknown DNA samples taken during the investigation of Eva Oleson’s murder. In fact, some ten days before the defense’s request, we asked SBI’s Cold Case Unit to conduct that very testing and proceeded to take the steps necessary to accomplish that.

We do not believe that such testing needs to be done twice and are hopeful that we can reach an agreement with the defense on who will do the testing,” Gray said. A suspect fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Mountain View Cooridor, prompting school lockdowns and a brief pursuit.

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