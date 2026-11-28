Canadian billionaire Doug Putman prepares a bid for TG Jones. The investor who saved HMV eyes the high street chain as Modella Capital sells the business.

Canadian billionaire Doug Putman is preparing a formal offer to acquire the struggling high street retailer TG Jones. This potential move marks the latest attempt by the investor to reshape British retail, building on his previous success in rescuing HMV from administration seven years ago. Putman joins a competitive group of bidders vying for control of the stationery and gift store chain.

Douglas Putman aims to purchase TG Jones, a brand that operated under the WH Smith name for more than 200 years before undergoing a major transformation. The private equity firm Modella Capital acquired the high street arm of WH Smith and rebranded it as TG Jones last year. Modella Capital officially placed the business up for sale earlier this month, triggering interest from multiple parties including Putman.

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This bid represents Putman's continued engagement with the UK market despite previous setbacks. The 42-year-old investor previously attempted to save the stationery chain Wilko in 2023 before it collapsed into administration. He also explored separate bids for The Body Shop and Claire's, both of which ultimately failed to materialize into successful acquisitions.

Putman's reputation in the sector is anchored by his 2019 rescue of HMV, the beloved British music shop. HMV had collapsed into administration for the second time in five years prior to his intervention. Since acquiring the company, Putman has overseen a significant expansion of HMV's operations, both domestically and internationally.

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A key component of this revival strategy involved the reopening of HMV's flagship store on Oxford Street. The store had been closed for three years and converted into an American candy store before Putman restored it to its musical roots. However, operational challenges persisted, with announcements made in October confirming the Oxford Street location would close again due to soaring rent costs.

Despite these fluctuations, Putman has publicly expressed a deep affection for British retail culture. He has described the high street as a special thing that does not exist in his native Canada. His personal connection to the music industry is well-documented, as he identifies as a major music fan and even described himself as a Swiftie in previous interviews.

Alex Willson, the current boss of TG Jones, emphasized that the team's primary focus remains on delivering a positive experience for customers during the critical Christmas trading period. Willson stated that the company continues to execute a turnaround plan aimed at improving performance month by month. He expressed gratitude to colleagues, suppliers, and stakeholders for their continued support during this transition.

Joe Price, managing director of Modella Capital, provided context for the sale, noting that the business was loss-making and uncertain when acquired in 2025. Price highlighted that the restructuring process required hard decisions, including the closure of stores through a court-approved plan. He asserted that the turnaround efforts are beginning to deliver improved trading results.

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The future of TG Jones stores remains uncertain as Modella Capital faces criticism over its management strategy. In the summer, the firm revealed plans to shut up to 150 of its remaining 450 shops. This restructuring program has caused dismay among customers and workers regarding the fate of the historic brand.

Modella Capital purchased the TG Jones business for £40 million last year. The current auction process is not expected to conclude until the first quarter of 2027. This extended timeline is designed to minimize disruption during the crucial Christmas trading period, allowing the business to stabilize before any change in ownership.

Putman's personal life reflects a focus on family and balance. His baby daughter arrived six weeks after he acquired HMV, and he maintains close relationships with his parents, who started their own business by remortgaging their home for $50,000. Putman attributes his success to a strong work ethic and views himself as a lucky person who benefited from his parents' entrepreneurial example.