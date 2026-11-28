Billionaire Doug Putman prepares an offer to buy struggling retailer TG Jones. The former HMV owner joins other bidders for the chain after Modella Capital placed it up for sale.

Canadian billionaire Doug Putman is preparing to submit a formal offer to acquire the struggling UK high street retailer TG Jones. This development positions Putman, who previously rescued HMV from administration seven years ago, as a leading contender for the iconic stationery and gift chain. The bid comes shortly after private equity firm Modella Capital announced the sale of the business, which operated under the name WH Smith for more than 200 years before its recent rebranding.

Putman Joins Bidding Process for TG Jones

Doug Putman enters a competitive auction process for TG Jones, joining several other interested parties seeking to purchase the brand. Modella Capital, which acquired WH Smith's high street arm and rebranded it as TG Jones last year, initiated the sale earlier this month. The private equity group has faced significant criticism regarding its management of the chain, including plans to close up to 150 of its 450 remaining stores. Putman's involvement signals a potential shift in ownership strategy for a retailer that has struggled to maintain profitability since the restructuring.

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Putman's Track Record in UK Retail Rescue

Doug Putman has a documented history of intervening in distressed UK retail sectors. In 2019, he successfully rescued HMV after the music retailer collapsed into administration for the second time in five years. Since acquiring HMV, Putman has overseen a significant expansion of its operations both domestically and internationally. Notable successes include the reopening of HMV's flagship Oxford Street store, which had been closed for three years before being replaced by an American candy shop. Despite a recent announcement in October to close the Oxford Street location due to soaring rent costs, Putman's tenure at HMV is viewed as a stabilizing force in a sector where many chains are disappearing from British high streets.

Competing Bids and Past Retail Ventures

Doug Putman has explored multiple acquisitions in the UK retail space over the past few years, demonstrating a clear interest in British high street brands. In 2023, he attempted to save the stationary chain Wilko before it collapsed into administration. He also submitted separate bids for The Body Shop and Claire's, both of which were unsuccessful. His previous efforts to buy Wilko, The Body Shop, and Claire's indicate a pattern of targeting established but troubled national brands. This new interest in TG Jones follows his earlier unsuccessful attempt to acquire the company when Modella Capital first purchased the high street arm of WH Smith.

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Strategic Timing and Market Impact

Joe Price, managing director of Modella Capital, stated that the acquisition of TG Jones in 2025 was necessary for a struggling, loss-making business. He emphasized that the turnaround required hard decisions, including store closures approved by a court. Price noted that trading results are improving month by month. However, the sale process is not expected to conclude until the first quarter of 2027. This timeline is designed to minimize disruption during the crucial Christmas trading period. Alex Willson, the boss of TG Jones, confirmed that the company's immediate focus remains on customer experience and executing its turnaround plan during this critical seasonal window.

Putman's Personal Connection to Retail

Doug Putman has publicly expressed a deep affection for British retail culture, describing the high street as a special phenomenon that does not exist in his native Canada. A self-described music fan and Swiftie, Putman enjoys classic artists like Fleetwood Mac and Black Sabbath alongside contemporary pop. He frequently discusses the importance of family, noting that he lunches with his 70-year-old father most days and that his baby daughter arrived six weeks after he acquired HMV. Putman describes himself as a normal guy from a working-class background, with a father who was a steel worker and a mother who was a bank teller. He attributes his success to luck and hard work, reflecting on his journey from a 'C' student to a billionaire business leader.