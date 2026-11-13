Doug McDermott Retires After 12-Season NBA Career

Former NBA sharpshooter Doug McDermott has announced his retirement after a twelve-year professional career, concluding with the Sacramento Kings. known for his elite three-poInt shooting and collegiate success at Creighton, McDermott played for multiple franchises including the Bulls, Pacers,and Knicks.

A Career Defined by Shooting Excellence and Longevity

Doug McDermott has officially concluded his twelve-year journey in the National Basketball Association, bringing to a close a career widely recognized for its remarkable consistency and elite shooting prowess. the 34-year-old forward, who established himself as one of the premier perimeter shooters in the league, leaves behind a legacy that transcends his individual statistical output. Throughout his tenure, McDermott was known for his reliability from beyond the arc, a skill set that allowed him to remain a valuable asset across numerous franchises and changing team dynamics. His retirement marks the end of an era for fans who have watched him evolve from a promising rookie into a seasoned veteran who contributed to multiple playoff contenders and maintained high-level performance well into his mid-thirties.

McDermott's journey began in the collegiate ranks at Creighton University, where he became a legendary figure in modern college basketball history. Between 2010 and 2014, he led the Bluejays to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances during his final three years and was instrumental in securing at least 23 wins in each of his four seasons. His dominance was such that he earned first-team All-American honors for three straight years and finished his collegiate career with 3,150 points, ranking seventh in Division I history. As a senior, he led the nation in scoring with 26.7 points per game, a performance that secured him the consensus National Player of the Year award. In recognition of his profound impact on the program, Creighton officially retiRed his number 3 jersey in December 2023, cementing his status as one of the most celebrated alumni in the school's athletic department.

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NBA Journey and Franchise Transitions

Selected with the eleventh overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, McDermott's professional career began with an immediate transition as his rights were traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft night. He spent the first two and a half seasons in Chicago before being dealt to the Oklahoma Town Thunder midway through the 2016-17 campaign. Following his time in Oklahoma Town, McDermott experienced significant movement across the league, joining rosters that included the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings. This nomadic path through the NBA tested his adaptability and shooting accuracy, as he consistently proved capable of contributing immediately upon joining fresh teams. His ability to stretch the floor and provide reliable three-point shooting built him a sought-after commodity, allowing him to maintain a starting role or key bench presence for over a decade.

His connection with the Indiana Pacers has been particularly notable, having originally signed with the team in the summer of 2018. During his first stint,he provided critical spacing for a squad led by Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, averaging 7.3 points per game on 40.8 percent shooting from deep to help the squad reach the playoffs. he continued to contribute in the postseason of the following year, raising his average to 10.3 points per game with improved shooting efficiency. McDermott later returned to Indiana in February 2024 as part of a complex three-squad trade that sent Buddy Hield to Philadelphia. although his appearance in his second stint was brief,featuring 18 games and 4.2 points per game,he remained productive before signing with the Sacramento Kings for the final phase of his career, where he appeared in 29 games during the 2025-26 season.

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Statistical Legacy and Career Totals

Over the course of 726 regular-season games, McDermott compiled a career average of 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest. His most significant statistical achievement lies in his shooting percentages; he finished his career with a 41.0 percent success rate from three-point range, a mark that places him among the most accurate shooters in NBA history. He successfully drained 1,032 career three-pointers, a testament to his dedication and precision as a shooter. In the 2020-21 season, he achieved a career-high scoring average of 13.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 53.6 percent from the field, demonstrating that his offensive game could scale when given the opportunity to launch and handle more volume. These numbers underscore a career built not on flashy highlight reels, but on steady,high-efficiency production that consistently benefited his teams.

As he hangs up his jersey, McDermott is remembered for his professionalism and the respect he garnered from peers and coaches alike. His agent, Mark Bartlestein, highlighted the unique trajectory of his career, noting how an overlooked high school player became one of the greatest college stars and maintained an elite status in the NBA for twelve years. The collective sentiment surrounding his retirement emphasizes a career that was both special and enduring, defined by the trust teammates placed in his shooting and the admiration he earned across every locker room he entered. McDermott leaves the league with the reputation of one of its most reliable and beloved veterans, a player whose impact was felt in the final box score long after his physical playing days were done.