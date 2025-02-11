Doug Katz, Cleveland Chef, Named James Beard Foundation Awards Semifinalist

Doug Katz, a renowned chef in Cleveland, has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award in the Outstanding Restaurateur category.

James Beard Foundation Awards Semifinalist: Doug Katz was named in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. Katz is chef-partner at Amba , Zhug and his most recent restaurant, Kiln in the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. His culinary journey wasn't a sudden emergence. He's been dedicated to his craft for almost 50 years.

Katz, who grew up in Shaker Heights, recently joined several other Greater Cleveland chefs in receiving recognition as semifinalists for the prestigious annual James Beard Foundation Awards. Before leading his acclaimed Fire Food and Drink in Shaker Square, before venturing into Amba, Zhug, and his latest restaurant, Kiln, in Shaker Heights, Katz began his culinary adventures at a young age, right in his own home. This recognition highlights Katz's significant contributions to the culinary landscape of Northeast Ohio. His unwavering commitment to quality and innovation has earned him a place among the region's most celebrated chefs. Katz's culinary journey is a testament to his passion and dedication to the art of cooking





