Ontario Premier Doug Ford reaffirms his right to use firearms to protect his family, citing a surge in home invasions and the recent murder of Michael Eckert in Toronto.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford publicly affirmed his readiness to use deadly force to defend his family during a recent surge in home invasions across Toronto. Speaking to reporters at Queen's Park on Thursday, the provincial leader stated he would not hesitate to shoot any intruder who attempted to breach his residence. This statement comes as the province grapples with rising violent crime rates and a tragic fatal incident involving a prominent musician in the capital city.

Ford outlines defensive strategy and firearm policy

Ford emphasized that individuals should use whatever means available to protect their families from intruders. He explicitly mentioned using knives or baseball bats, asserting that the government should not prosecute homeowners acting in self-defense against armed attackers. He noted that he is a legal gun owner with police protection, keeping weapons and ammunition locked in separate locations for safety.

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Michael Eckert fatal home invasion details

These remarks followed the murder of 39-year-old musician Michael Eckert during an overnight home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighborhood. The attack occurred on the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 25, when unknown individuals forcibly entered Eckert's residence. Three other occupants were present, but no other injuries were reported according to Detective-Sergeant Alan Bartlett.

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Political reaction and public safety concerns

Premier Ford described himself as visibly upset and sick of the weekly home invasions plaguing Toronto. He viewed Eckert's death as the 37th registered homicide in the city this year, highlighting the severity of the crisis. Ford argued that protecting families is the government's duty, stating that individuals should not face charges when defending against someone entering with a gun or knife.

Ongoing investigation and next steps

Investigators have not yet made any arrests related to the death of Michael Eckert as of Wednesday. A four-door sedan was noted at the scene, serving as a key piece of evidence in the ongoing inquiry. The situation continues to draw attention to public safety measures and the legal framework surrounding self-defense in Ontario residences.