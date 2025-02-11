Doug Cockle Voices Geralt in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Anime

Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher video game series, returns to voice the beloved monster hunter in the new anime film, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Despite Henry Cavill taking over the role in the live-action series, Cockle brings his familiar voice to the animated adaptation, reuniting with actors Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra, who reprise their roles as Jaskier and Yennefer, respectively.

Nick is an entertainment journalist based in New York, NY. If you like pugs and the occasional blurry photo of an action figure, follow him on Twitter @NickARomano. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (streaming today) follows the silver-haired monster hunter caught in a brewing war between a fishing village and the local merpeople. Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra reprise their roles — minstrel Jaskier and sorceress Yennefer — from the live-action series.

But instead of Henry Cavill, who now steps into Geralt's boots with seasons 4 and 5, it was Cockle who got the call to portray the Witcher for the anime. Cockle speaks with: Were you surprised at all when they asked you to voice Geralt for the film, or have you been secretly having conversations about how you can become more involved in this cross-platform? \No, I did not expect to be called. When I got the call, I was like, 'Okay, this is unexpected, but actually I'm really pleased.' I love Geralt so much. It was an immediate yes for me when my agent called. He's a part of me. I've been playing my version of his voice since 2005. I love every and any opportunity to get back into his shoes. \The Witcher, we see Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles from the live-action series, so it gives the impression that we're set in the timeline of the live-action series. Is it a weird experience to be voicing a version of Geralt that is based on another actor's interpretation of your own Geralt performance? I know what you're getting at, but no. I mean, yes, in a way. I do the voice in another game that hasn't come out yet, so I can't really talk about it too much. They wanted a Geralt-y kind of voice, but he needed to be British. I joked with them, 'So he's going to end up sounding like me channeling Henry channeling me.' That kind of ends up what the voice sounds like in a way. I think it's wonderful. I had such an enjoyable time working opposite Joey Batey in particular. He's such a great performer and I just love his Jaskier performance. Anya Chalotra, she's wonderful as well. It's like a mashup. \Was there any way that you wanted to make this particular voice performance for Geralt distinct from what you've done in the games, or was it the same process for you? It was pretty much the same process for me. When they called me up, they didn't ask me to do anything different. They just asked me to do my Geralt, so that's what I did. What was different about this process that was interesting, though, was that when we record the games, the actor often doesn't know the storyline because there's multiple storylines if it's an RPG like. Going into this, I already read the story before Netflix even announced they were doing...





