Double Shooting in West Phoenix Leaves One Critically Injured During Botched Transaction

A 20-year-old man was critically injured in a double shooting in West Phoenix after a planned sale turned violent. Suspects stole the items and fired shots, with one victim returning fire. Police seek public help.

A double shooting in West Phoenix on Saturday night left a 20-year-old man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a planned transaction turned violent. The incident occurred near 79th and Hess Avenues, a residential area in the western part of the city known for its quiet neighborhoods and family homes.

According to Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Maria Hernandez, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a young man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Shortly after, a second victim, also in his 20s, arrived at the same hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He told police he was in the area when the shooting began and was struck by a stray bullet, though he was not directly involved in the confrontation. The investigation revealed that the two victims had arranged to meet with unknown suspects to sell them items. The nature of the items has not been disclosed, but police believe the transaction was premeditated. During the exchange, the suspects took the items without payment and opened fire on the victims.

One of the victims returned fire, but it is unclear if any suspects were hit. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, and their identities remain unknown. Detectives are working to determine if the victims and suspects had any prior relationship or if this was a random act of violence. Community members in West Phoenix are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Police advise that anyone planning to buy or sell items through online marketplaces or personal contacts should consider using designated safe exchange zones located at police precincts or well-lit public areas. The Phoenix Police Department continues to investigate this incident and encourages anyone with information to come forward. The non-emergency line is available for tips, and callers can remain anonymous through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This shooting adds to a recent uptick in violent crimes related to private transactions in the area, prompting increased police patrols and community outreach efforts





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