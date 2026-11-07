Astronomers Discover Double-Ring Debris Around White Dwarf J1328-1450

Astronomers find a unique double-ring debris disc around white dwarf J1328-1450, suggesting rocky planets can survive stellar death.

Astronomers have discovered a rare double-ring debris disc surrounding the white dwarf J1328-1450, located approximately 1,600 light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. This unique celestial configuration offers critical insights into how planetary systems evolve after their host stars die.

The observation reveals two distinct rings of planetary debris encircling the stellar remnant. Before this finding, astronomers had documented only single-disc structures around other white dwarfs. This discovery marks a significant departure from previous records and highlights the complex architecture possible in post-stellar environments.

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Felipe Lagos-Vilches of Universidad Tecnica Federico Santa Maria in Chile emphasized that these remnants demonstrate planetary systems can possess far more intricate structures than previously thought. The presence of two rings suggests that at least two separate rocky bodies survived the violent transformation of the original star.

The European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile provided the high-resolution data necessary to resolve these fine details. Researchers used this facility to analyze the gravitational interactions and orbital mechanics shaping the debris around the dying star.

Lagos-Vilches explained that the white dwarf likely hosted a full planetary system before expanding into a red giant phase. During this expansion, the star engulfed its innermost planets while more distant bodies managed to survive the initial destruction.

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Some surviving rocky objects were gravitationally perturbed onto highly eccentric orbits. These altered trajectories eventually brought them close enough to the white dwarf for its intense gravity to tear them apart. The resulting fragments formed the observed double-ring structure.

This phenomenon serves as a potential model for the distant future of our own solar system. In about five billion years, the sun will exhaust its fuel and expand into a red giant. This process will destroy some inner planets while potentially allowing others to survive in altered orbits.

Mercury and Venus are expected to be engulfed by the expanding sun during this phase. There remains no clear consensus on whether Earth will also be destroyed or survive the expansion. Jupiter and Saturn are projected to have a better chance of enduring the stellar changes.

After the sun sheds its outer layers to become a white dwarf, any surviving planets, moons, or asteroids may be pulled inward. These bodies could eventually be disrupted by gravitational forces, creating a debris disc similar to the one seen around J1328-1450.

Lagos-Vilches noted that the debris disc represents one possible stage in the very distant future of our planetary system. The resilience of rocky bodies against extreme stellar events is now supported by tangible observational evidence.

The existence of multiple rings challenges previous assumptions about the simplicity of debris discs around dying stars. It implies that complex planetary architectures can persist long after the main sequence phase of a star ends.

This discovery provides tangible evidence that planetary rocky bodies may endure the violent transformation of their host star. The findings support the theory that planets can survive the red giant phase and remain intact long after their star has shed its outer layers.

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Scientists project that such processes may unfold in our solar system billions of years from now. The ability to observe these mechanisms in real-time allows researchers to refine models of stellar and planetary co-evolution.

The research underscores the importance of continued observation of white dwarfs to uncover more examples of complex debris structures. As more white dwarfs are studied, astronomers may find that multiple-ring systems are more common than previously believed.

The identification of J1328-1450 as a host to a double-ring debris disc marks a significant milestone in astrophysics. Future observations will likely build upon this discovery to map more such structures across the galaxy.

The study conducted by the international team adds a new layer of complexity to the field of stellar science. The findings highlight the dynamic nature of planetary systems and their long-term evolution over billions of years.

While conditions around a white dwarf are harsh, the survival of rocky bodies suggests that remnants of planetary systems can persist. These remnants offer valuable insights into the geological resilience of bodies against extreme stellar events.

The double-ring structure of J1328-1450 serves as a critical data point for understanding how planetary systems change over time. It reshapes our understanding of the final chapters of planetary system histories.

This observation confirms that the remnants of a planetary system can have a much more complex structure than previously documented. It provides further support for the idea that planetary rocky bodies may survive the transformation of a star into a white dwarf.