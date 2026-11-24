Fatal shooting incidents in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Hillsborough County, Florida, leave multiple family members dead. Authorities investigate separate murder-suicide cases involving four and five victims.

Law enforcement agencies in New Mexico and Florida confirmed separate, fatal shooting incidents on Thursday, November 19, resulting in multiple deaths. These tragic events, classified as apparent murder-suicides, have shocked local communities in Las Cruces and Hillsborough County. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of family members in both jurisdictions.

New Mexico Incident Details

Authorities in New Mexico reported that a man fatally shot his wife and their two young children before taking his own life. Police responded to a home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Thursday, November 19, around 10 a.m. The initial call came after a relative reported that she could not get in touch with anyone who lived at the home. Once officers arrived at the residence, they discovered the bodies of four family members who had all suffered gunshot wounds.

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The incident occurred in a residential area within Las Cruces. No further details regarding the identities of the victims or specific motives were immediately released by New Mexico authorities. The community is now grappling with the loss of four lives in a single, devastating event.

Hillsborough County Tragedy

Authorities in Florida said a father fatally shot his wife and their three young children before taking his own life in a horrific murder-suicide at their home. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister provided updates during a news conference on Thursday, November 19. He stated that authorities learned about the tragedy earlier that day around 3:30 p.m. The incident involved five family members in total.

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The victim's mother, Vallejos, opened a fundraiser to assist the family. She wrote on the fundraiser's page to raise funds for family support, immediate family needs, and other expenses arising from the tragedy. The campaign specifically addresses the deaths of her daughter, Alayna, and her grandchildren, Marcus and Anastacia. Vallejos expressed that the unimaginable loss has left the family heartbroken, emphasizing that the victims were deeply loved and will be missed.

Vallejos requested that individuals not in a position to donate share the fundraiser and keep the family in their thoughts and prayers. In addition to the fundraising information, Vallejos shared several photos of the victims. One photo captured Alayna, 28, and Marcus, 8, spending quality time together in a park. Another featured the mother and Anastacia, 6, during a day at the beach. Another photo showed the siblings donning large grins as they enjoyed ice cream.

Investigation and Community Impact

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the killings in Hillsborough County. It is not currently clear whether authorities believe Marcus Sr. had a specific motive in the killings or if the family had a history of domestic violence issues. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office reported receiving a 911 hang-up call about what authorities described as a fatal double shooting at a home in Starke.

The suburban community where the Hillsborough family lived is described as a very calm, quiet area. Neighbors expressed shock, with one resident noting it is unnerving that such violence occurred in such a peaceful location. An individual who had an estranged relationship with the wife allegedly killed her in a murder-suicide witnessed by the couple's two young children at their Florida home, according to authorities.

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Mental Health Resources

Local leaders are addressing the emotional toll on the community. Albright noted that everyone is talking about how they are processing the event with their kids and with each other. The tragedy has left many residents seeking support and understanding. For individuals or those they know struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988 or chatting online. These resources aim to assist those affected by the recent violent events in New Mexico and Florida.