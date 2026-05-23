Double Discount on Ryobi Cordless Grass Trimmer Starter Kit

This Ryobi 18V ONE+™ Cordless 23cm Grass Trimmer Starter Kit can help you easily tackle hard to reach areas and sculpt lawn edges with cordless convenience. It has proved to be a winner with shoppers looking for more manicured borders and lawn.

Homeowners looking to sculpt their lawns this summer can save over £90 in this double discount on the Ryobi cordless grass trimmer. This Ryobi 18V ONE+™ Cordless 23cm Grass Trimmer Starter Kit has helped hundreds of shoppers get a more manicured garden.

You can now save over £60 on the starter kit plus Daily Mail readers can use the exclusive code TRIMMER30 to receive a further £30 off. This deal expires June 20. £69.99 (save £30) Shop Daily Mail readers can get a further £30 off the starter kit with the code TRIMMER30





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ryobi Cordless Grass Trimmer Cordless Grass Trimmer Correlated Products Offers Deal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High-tech burglary rings target SoCal homes: 7 arrested as officials warn of hidden cameras, WiFi jammersHigh-tech burglary rings are targeting Southern California neighborhoods using WiFi jammers, social media tracking, and cameras hidden in fake grass.

Read more »

Record-breaking day on Everest: 274 climbers reach the summit in a single dayA record 274 climbers reached Everest’s summit in one day, aided by clear skies, as veteran Sherpas broke personal ascent records.

Read more »

39+ best Home Depot Memorial Day deals — starting at $2I found my favorite cordless drill on sale, plus discounts on soil, vacuums and mattresses.

Read more »

Forget Dyson, This Shark Cordless Vacuum Is Nearly 3x Cheaper at Its Lowest Price YetIt comes with multiple attachments, and the battery lasts up to 40 hours.

Read more »