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Double Discount on Ryobi Cordless Grass Trimmer Starter Kit

Gardening News

Double Discount on Ryobi Cordless Grass Trimmer Starter Kit
Ryobi Cordless Grass TrimmerCordless Grass TrimmerCorrelated Products
📆5/23/2026 11:26 AM
📰DailyMail
14 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 26% · Publisher: 68%

This Ryobi 18V ONE+™ Cordless 23cm Grass Trimmer Starter Kit can help you easily tackle hard to reach areas and sculpt lawn edges with cordless convenience. It has proved to be a winner with shoppers looking for more manicured borders and lawn.

Homeowners looking to sculpt their lawns this summer can save over £90 in this double discount on the Ryobi cordless grass trimmer. This Ryobi 18V ONE+™ Cordless 23cm Grass Trimmer Starter Kit has helped hundreds of shoppers get a more manicured garden.

You can now save over £60 on the starter kit plus Daily Mail readers can use the exclusive code TRIMMER30 to receive a further £30 off. This deal expires June 20. £69.99 (save £30) Shop Daily Mail readers can get a further £30 off the starter kit with the code TRIMMER30

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Ryobi Cordless Grass Trimmer Cordless Grass Trimmer Correlated Products Offers Deal

 

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