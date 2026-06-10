Double Amputee Afghan War Veteran and Friend of Prince Harry Launches Appeal for Bionic Arm Amid NHS Shortcomings

Ben McBean, a former Royal Marine Commando and double amputee who was injured in Afghanistan and befriended by Prince Harry, has launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for a bionic arm abroad after the NHS failed to provide one despite a 2022 promise. McBean, who lost an arm and leg in a 2008 landmine blast, hopes the technology will allow him to hold both his children's hands. His story highlights systemic failures in veteran care and has drawn support and criticism from public figures. The article also details his experiences with racial abuse, disability discrimination, and his ongoing struggle with PTSD.

A double amputee Afghan war veteran, who is friends with Prince Harry , has launched a public appeal to raise money for a bionic arm . Former Royal Marine Commando Ben McBean, 39, was praised and befriended by Prince Harry after he was badly injured in a landmine blast during the Afghan conflict in 2008.

He was just 20 when he lost an arm and leg in a landmine explosion and was expected to die on the flight home, which he shared with the prince. Mr McBean, who now has raised thousands for armed forces charities, has only ever had static prosthetic arms, but wants to travel abroad to get a bionic arm so he can hold both of his children's hands at the same time.

He has two sons - Albie, nine, and Maddox, five. The NHS promised to offer all amputees bionic arms in 2022, but Mr McBean said he has never been offered one, despite regular visits to the doctors for follow-up surgeries. On his GoFundMe page, he said: 'I'm trying to raise a few quid so I can travel to another country to experience a bionic arm.

The possibilities it'll give me moving forward after losing mine due to a blast in Afghanistan. This would be a dream for me and my family. Even silly things like opening a door whilst holding a cup of tea, kids hands, both of them.

' Former Royal Marine Commando Ben McBean, 39, was praised and be-friended by Prince Harry after he was badly injured in a landmine blast during the Afghan conflict in 2008 The NHS promised to offer all amputees bionic arms in 2022, but Mr McBean said he has never been offered one, despite regular visits to the doctors for follow-up surgeries Ex-SAS hero Andy McNab said Mr McBean's ordeal was 'a slap in the face for veterans'. Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge described him as 'a hero who deserves all the help he can get'.

He added: 'It is a real concern that he feels he has no alternative than to fund privately. I hope ministers look into his case as a matter of urgency.

' So far he has raised just over £21,000 and has nearly reached his goal of £22,000. Reacting to the support, he wrote: 'One step closer. Can't bloody believe it. Nothing like this ever happens to me.

Absolutely buzzing and grateful to everyone.

' Last year, Mr McBean revealed he was racially abused while shopping at Tesco. In a video posted on social media, the former serviceman told of the nasty incident outside Tesco, where he was meeting his brother-in-law in the car park. He was confronted and told by an older woman to 'get the f*** out of my country'.

Mr McBean told followers on X the encounter had left him 'raging' after he almost lost his life for his country - and 'for people like her'. He said after bumping into his brother-in-law, a woman, believed to be in her 60s, walked past and subjected him to a tirade of shocking abuse.

Mr McBean, of Plymouth, Devon, explained: 'Some old lady, about 60-odd years old just like, walked past and was like"you couldn't make it more obvious, you black b*stard. Get the f*** out of my country". We were both like"what the-". She just walked off into Tesco like nothing had happened.

Then she kept looking back at me and shaking her head.

' Mr McBean added: 'I was born in this country, my parents were born in this country. Left school, got good grades, fought for this country. Almost lost my life for this country. For people like her.

And I've come back, I've tried to raise my two kids the best that I can. I have issues with my PTSD and all that kind of stuff, but I just try and live my life and try and be respectful to people. And it's just like - oh my god, I'm absolutely raging. I'm absolutely just hating her and myself a little bit.

' Mr McBean pictured with John Terry during an event that saw injured service men meet England players Mr McBean said the abuse happened after he had just got out of his car at Tesco to buy 'chocolate and a couple of beers' and then saw his brother-in-law driving past. He added: 'I was like"aw alright, yeah yeah".

I went to like shake his hand but I realised I had some tissue in my hand, from when I just blew my nose, and my bank card. So I just fist bumped him instead through the window.

' Mr McBean was involved in a land mine explosion in February 2008 when he was just 20. But after a miraculous recovery, he completed a marathon a year later. He then had his temporary blue badge removed as a result as he was deemed 'not disabled enough'. He had it reinstated several years later after a successful campaign on his behalf but has since spoken of his treatment by the public as he has tried to use it.

Speaking previously he said he had used his badge at Derriford Hospital for a pre-op appointment for surgery to remove damaged nerve tissue in his arm, caused by bits of shrapnel from the bomb blast, and was shocked by the reaction. The father-of-two said he could understand why some may react as he doesn't 'look disabled' but often struggles with issues caused by full time use of his prosthetic le





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Ben Mcbean Afghan War Veteran Prince Harry Bionic Arm NHS Prosthetic Fundraiser Amputee Royal Marine Landmine Blast Disability Rights Veteran Care Racial Abuse PTSD

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Afghan War Veteran and Friend of Prince Harry Launches Appeal for Bionic Arm After NHS Fails to DeliverBen McBean, a double amputee former Royal Marine who was injured in Afghanistan and is friends with Prince Harry, has started a crowdfunding campaign to get a bionic arm abroad after the NHS did not provide one despite promises. He wants to hold his children's hands and regain independence. The case has drawn criticism from veterans and politicians, highlighting gaps in support for amputees.

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