Dothan VFW honors veterans on Veterans Day, emphasizes continued support after service

This year’s message centered on the idea that while a veteran’s uniform may change after returning home, their mission to serve continues.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Veterans Day is a time to recognize the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country. But for members of Dothan’s VFW Post 3073, the commitment to service does not end when the uniform comes off.

The post gathered Wednesday morning to honor veterans, reflect on the sacrifices made at home and overseas, and recognize those who continue to serve their communities. The ceremony included remarks from Dothan’s mayor and city commissioners, fellow veterans, patriotic service songs and time for fellowship. This year’s message centered on the idea that while a veteran’s uniform may change after returning home, their mission to serve continues.

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VFW Post 3073 members David Medley and Jamie Jack say that commitment means stepping up for fellow veterans and their families who may need support.

“Our uniform changes states that although we’re not going to go into battle, guns a-blazing, we’re going to be back here. We’re going to take care of those families. We’re going to take care of those veterans that need that support,” Jack said. Guest speaker and veteran Andy McDuffie says that support is especially important long after Veterans Day celebrations come to an end.

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He says veterans continue to face challenges even after the ceremonies are over, and it’s important to make sure they know they are not forgotten and that help is available.

“It’s great to celebrate those things, but when the celebrations are over, the flags come down, the ceremonies are over, those guys are still dealing with things,” McDuffie said. “And so, we just don’t want to leave them forgotten and just let them know that there is help out there. ” VFW Post 3073 is also collecting donations for Toys for Tots, continuing its mission of serving others throughout the community.

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