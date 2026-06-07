Dothan United shows feline fury, Scratchers win big

The Dragons switch identities for a night of benefit for Wiregrass Pets Rescue, and go on to win 8-2 in a Saturday night friendly over Selección FC

DOTHAN , Ala. - Like last year, for one night only this season, Dothan ’s pre-professional soccer club dropped their Dragons moniker in favor of some feline frenzy for a good cause, with the Circle City Scratchers taking the field Saturday night at Rip Hewes Stadium to battle Selección FC in a mid-season friendly.

The identity shift coincided with Dothan’s Paws at the Pitch night at the stadium, with fans able to get into the game tonight with a donation of pet food or supplies, with all benefits of those donations going towards Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption Center. The cause tonight brought a large crowd out, with the van on site being filled with much-needed supplies that will go to help Wiregrass Pets help fur-covered friends in their adoption journeys.

As part of their identity shift for the night, Dothan United donned these black and pink Circle City Scratchers jerseys, bearing the Wiregrass Pets Rescue logo as part of the benefit partnership for the evening. The action on the field was just as charitable, as both sides came to play a very entertaining game, but ultimately the Scratchers would pull away for an 8-2 win over the visiting side filled with a mix of international players and those from the surrounding Wiregrass area.

Circle City would quickly put themselves on the scoreboard in this exhibition, with a cross in from Anton Jerga finding the foot of Rodrigo Lopes who pierced the ball into the net right in front of the goal just two minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead.

Just two minutes later though, the game shifted in favor of the guest side, first with Selección’s Yostin Escobar scoring in the 4th minute from outside the box with a slicing cross from the far left that found the right netting past Cats keeper Dillon Griner, then a bit later at the 20 minute mark a dribbling cross into the box allowing Escobar again to tap it in to give Selección a 2-1 lead.

The Dothan squad for the night made up of bench and secondary players knew they had to get their communication and play up to standard and they would ensure that second goal would be the final goal the visiting side scored tonight, and offensively the guys got back in business, starting in the 27th minute with a header by Jakob Larson off a free kick set for the Gatos, tying things back at 2.

Circle City would score three more times in the first half: a long pass from Diego Sammur finding Ivan Gonzalez in the 33rd minute, and managing to tap it forward as the keeper for Selección went for a block, allowing the Scratchers an open goal to retake the lead; two minutes later in the 35th, Lopes with a free kick with authority that flew into the top left corner to make it 4-2; and in the 42nd minute, a collision at the net between Lopez and the keeper allowing Azel Abroise-Gravel to knock it into the open net for Dothan to make it 5-2 heading to the locker rooms.

In the second half, the Gatos got the scoring back going in the 59th minute with Harry Davison pushing it wide with his left foot to score into the right netting. The final two goals of the night leading to the home team win came off of set pieces, with the first being a powerful header by Larson at the goal line off an Abroise-Gravel free kick in the 63rd, and the last being a penalty by Gabino Morin in the 73rd that was buried into the left bottom corner past the goalie to make it 8-2.

The victory for the Scratchers puts Dothan United’s 2026 overall record at 7-0-1, with the friendly having no affect on the Dragons’ 4-0-1 record in league play. DUSC, who remain in first place in the South Central Division with 13 points after a week that saw them put up their first non-win result of the year earlier in the week against Swarm FC in a 0-0 draw at home, will return to play in USL League 2 on Wednesday, June 10 with a trip to the Iron City to take on last place Birmingham Legion 2 .

That game is set to get underway at 6 p.m. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in theWoman arrested after shooting near Dothan business during domestic disputeHalf a million dollars in economic impact expected as Dothan welcomes ARPA softball tournament





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