Dothan firefighters performed a controlled demonstration to highlight common mistakes in deep-frying turkeys and educate the public on preventing Thanksgiving cooking fires, emphasizing the dangers of frozen turkeys, improper oil levels, and unattended cooking.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Dothan firefighters did every step of frying a turkey wrong on purpose to show how Thanksgiving cooking fires start and how to prevent them.

Firefighters respond to more home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The number is more than triple the daily average.

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“Even on a regular day, it’s already our leading cause,” said Pete Webb, training chief for the Dothan Fire Department. “So if we’re increasing that by a tremendous amount, if we can prevent somebody from getting hurt, that’s our main cause. ” “Everybody loves a good fried turkey, but we do need to be extra safe with it,” Webb said. A fire can begin with a turkey that is still frozen.