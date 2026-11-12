Dothan fire medic busted on child porn charges, police say

He is charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

DOTHAN, Ala. - A Dothan Fire Department employee has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, police said. 25-year-old Kevin John Long, reportedly a fire medic, was arrested Thursday morning after an investigation that began with a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens said in a statement.

The tip indicated that someone in the Dothan area had shared and possessed child sexual abuse material through the messaging app Discord, police said. Investigators obtained court orders to identify the device’s location and identified Long as the person who accessed the material at the dates and times described in the tip, police said.

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Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Oak Drive, where Long was arrested and media devices were seized for forensic examination, police said. Long was booked into the Houston County Jail and is being held without bond. Police said additional charges are possible after the devices are examined.

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In a statement sent to WTVY News4, a representative with the Dothan Fire Department said “The City is addressing the matter in accordance with the applicable procedures outlined in the City of Dothan Personnel Rules and Regulations Handbook. ” Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!