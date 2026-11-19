Dothan Aquatics is offering fall lifeguard training sessions for the first time, with the course starting Nov. 30.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Dothan Aquatics is offering fall lifeguard training sessions for the first time, with the course starting Nov. 30. Sarah-Grace Lockard, recreation supervisor for Dothan Aquatics, said the training is meant to prepare lifeguards before the summer pool season.

Lockard was a lifeguard. She said the role is needed.

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“The world needs lifeguards,” Lockard said. “Drowning is a huge cause of death in younger children,” Lockard said. “So, obviously, we want kids to be able to go out, and adults, enjoy the pools in the summer, have fun, and be safe while they’re doing it. ” Lockard said spring fills up fast with finals, ACT preparation and spring break.

“So, we want kids to be able to come in, get lifeguard training out of the way, so they’re ready for the summer, and they can enjoy their spring semesters,” Lockard said. Participants must pass a swim test before the training begins. The test starts with a 150-yard swim, followed by two minutes of treading water without using hands. Participants then swim 50 more yards.

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“There will be times where you’re having to tread water, not being able to use your hands for periods of time,” Lockard said. The test also includes a brick retrieval. Participants swim down, grab the brick with both hands and swim back to the start on their backs. The task must be completed in 1 minute, 40 seconds.

“If you have to go and get a victim in the middle of the pool, obviously, we need to make sure that you’re a strong enough swimmer to do that,” Lockard said. Lockard said she once went into the water to rescue a girl who had gone out too far at a pool that did not have a lifeguard on duty. The city will waive the $300 course fee for participants who commit to working for the city.

Participants must be 16 or older to work for the city. Lockard called lifeguarding the best job ever.

“Just experience the joy of summer, and the joys that you’re giving to other people by providing safety,” Lockard said. People can register at dothan.org/registration or in person at 501 Recreation Road. The course runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 10, Mondays through Thursdays, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Participants must be 15 to sign up. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published.

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