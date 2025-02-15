Dorsey: Users Fleeing X, Not Drawn to Bluesky

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter (now X), believes the current user influx into Bluesky is driven by dissatisfaction with X rather than a genuine attraction to Bluesky's offerings. He expresses concerns over Bluesky's growth model, emphasizing the importance of attracting users for specific features rather than simply capitalizing on X's shortcomings.

Jack Dorsey , the co-founder of Twitter (now known as X), has commented on the recent influx of users migrating from X to Bluesky , another social media platform he played a role in creating. During a recent episode of the 'In Good Company' podcast, Dorsey expressed his belief that users are primarily leaving X due to dissatisfaction rather than being actively drawn to Bluesky 's offerings. He stated, 'I think people are running away from X, rather than running to something on Bluesky .

That's not a great way to build a product, unfortunately. We want people that are running to us for a particular thing that they couldn't do before.'Bluesky, initially conceived as an internal project at Twitter in 2019 while Dorsey was still CEO, evolved into an independent public benefit corporation in 2021. Dorsey's departure from Twitter's leadership in 2021 marked a significant shift, but his interest in Bluesky remained strong. He has repeatedly highlighted the platform's unique feature: the algorithm store. This allows users to customize their experience by selecting algorithms that align with their preferences. Dorsey sees this as a key differentiator, stating, 'Bluesky has built something that I wanted it to build and I'm excited about, which is this algorithm store, being able to choose your own algorithms...that is a reason why people will run to it eventually, and I think why people run to these services eventually because they get more agency and more control — but it's not something that people care about right now. What they care about right now is not being in X for whatever personal reason.'Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in 2022 and subsequent changes have undeniably contributed to the user exodus. Musk's drastic restructuring, including layoffs, policy shifts, and the introduction of paid verification, have alienated many users. Bluesky capitalized on this sentiment, experiencing a surge in sign-ups, particularly after Musk's controversial reinstatement of previously banned accounts. While Dorsey has since stepped down from Bluesky's board, criticizing the company for repeating Twitter's past mistakes, Bluesky CEO Jay Graber remains optimistic. She asserts that Bluesky's decentralized nature and open-source structure make it immune to the pitfalls that plagued Twitter. Graber emphasizes, 'What happened to Twitter couldn't happen to us in the same ways, because you would always have the option to immediately move without having to start over.' She further highlights Bluesky's commitment to user control and transparency, stating that they will not allow algorithmically driven advertising. Bluesky's product roadmap focuses on enhancing user customization, including the ability to create personalized feeds and curate content submissions





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JACK Dorsey TWITTER BLUESKY SOCIAL MEDIA USER EXODUS ALGORITHM STORE DECENTRALIZATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bluesky's 2024 moderation report shows how quickly harmful content grew as new users flocked inCheyenne is Engadget’s weekend editor and covers a little bit of everything. She’s particularly interested in emerging technology and niche gadgets, climate change, space, privacy, and internet culture. She’ll talk your ear off about Tamagotchis if you get her started.

Read more »

Bluesky: The New Social Media Platform Attracting Celebrities and UsersBluesky, a decentralized social media platform founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is experiencing rapid growth following changes at Twitter. The platform, which resembles old Twitter in its functionality, is attracting high-profile users like Mark Cuban, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Stephen King. Bluesky's decentralized nature and focus on user control over their data and content are key factors driving its appeal.

Read more »

Bluesky: The Next Big Thing in Social Media?Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform founded by Jack Dorsey, is experiencing rapid growth following the upheaval at Twitter. The platform boasts features similar to old Twitter, but with a focus on user control and data privacy. While Bluesky currently lacks ads, its future monetization strategy involves subscriptions and developer services. However, Bluesky faces challenges like impersonator accounts and scammers as it navigates the competitive social media landscape.

Read more »

Medical Marijuana Users May Be As Prone to Addiction as Recreational Users, Study FindsA new study published in January 2023 suggests that individuals using cannabis for medical purposes might be equally or even more susceptible to developing cannabis use disorder (CUD) compared to recreational cannabis users. Researchers analyzed data from a federal survey and found that medical cannabis users exhibited similar rates of CUD as their recreational counterparts, particularly among younger men and women. The study highlights the importance of considering the potential for addiction when prescribing medical cannabis.

Read more »

Bluesky: The Decentralized Social Media Platform Gaining TractionBluesky, a decentralized social media platform founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is experiencing significant growth following changes at Twitter. The platform's focus on user control, algorithm choice, and lack of ads is attracting users like Mark Cuban, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Stephen King. Bluesky faces challenges like impersonator accounts and a rapidly evolving social media landscape.

Read more »

Microsoft’s Free Offer Deadline—Millions Of Windows Users Suddenly UpgradeSurprising news for Windows users — hundreds of millions of users must act now.

Read more »