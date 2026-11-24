Charlotte Jackson's Poundbury store suffers £600 loss when two women use children to steal Jellycats and Steiff bears. Police are investigating the theft after CCTV evidence reveals the scheme.

Charlotte Jackson, the owner of Boos Toy Shop in Poundbury, Dorset, is reporting a distressing theft incident where two women utilized children to steal approximately £600 worth of high-end merchandise. The incident occurred at the independent family-run store located in Crown Square, where the shopkeepers observed the pair entering with two girls, aged eight and fourteen. The thieves employed a calculated strategy to distract staff while filling bags with premium items.

Theft Mechanism Involving Children

The two women, described as being in their mid-thirties and smartly dressed, entered the premises and immediately began engaging with the shop employees. While one woman held a conversation with the staff, the other directed the children toward the merchandise displays. This division of labor allowed the second woman to discreetly fill her bags with coveted items such as Jellycats and Steiff bears while maintaining the appearance of a legitimate customer.

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To further solidify their cover story, one of the women purchased a small selection of toys for £19. This transaction was designed to prove they were paying customers. After completing the purchase, she casually asked staff members about upcoming restocking dates. Meanwhile, the other woman and the two children engaged in what Charlotte Jackson likened to a game of 'Supermarket Sweep,' systematically picking up expensive plush toys and stashing them in their bags under the guise of play.

Stakeholder Reactions and Evidence

Charlotte Jackson, who has operated the business with her husband Jonathan for thirteen years, was horrified upon reviewing the security footage. She noted that the women appeared respectable and ordinary, using compliments about the shop to lower the guard of the staff. Jackson emphasized that seeing children encouraged to participate in the theft was heartbreaking, as the girls seemed excited by the activity rather than understanding the wrongdoing.

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Following the discovery of the missing inventory, Jackson shared images of the suspects on social media, appealing for the return of the stolen goods. Her efforts were partially successful when one of the thieves returned to the store the following day. However, she only handed back around £460 worth of stock without offering an apology, claiming they simply had no money. The returned items are now considered police evidence and cannot be resold.

Impact on Business and Police Investigation

The loss of £600 represents a significant blow to the independent retailer, particularly given the high cost of the specific brands targeted. Medium-sized Jellycat bunnies retail for £25, while special edition items like a Christmas pinecone wreath cost £60. Jackson expressed that such thefts are soul-destroying for small business owners who already face the pressures of the cost of living crisis. She stressed that financial hardship does not justify stealing from others.

Dorset Police have confirmed they are investigating the theft from Boos Toy Shop on Crown Square in Poundbury. The force stated that four individuals entered the store and removed items worth more than £600. Authorities have received CCTV footage, bank card details from the £19 purchase, and additional evidence from another local retailer witnessing the pair leaving for a car park. Jackson has also thanked the local retail community for their supportive response during this challenging time.