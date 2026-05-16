Dorset police officer charged for grievous bodily harm after shoplifter arrest

A former Dorset police officer Lorne Castle has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm when he stepped in to detain a suspected shoplifter outside the Castlepoint shopping centre in Bournemouth, Dorset, on June 19, 2025. The ex-police officer was pictured pinning the suspected shoplifter to the ground with his arm locked behind his back. The incident transpired a couple of weeks after Castle left his role as a PC for Dorset Police. He has been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and tells to appear in the dock for the first time on May 27 at Reading Magistrates' Court.

An ex Dorset police officer Lorne Castle, 47, has been charged for causing grievous bodily harm after intervening in a suspected shoplifter altercation outside the Castlepoint shopping centre in Bournemouth on June 19, 2025.

The former PC, who left his role just before the incident, pinned the suspected shoplifter to the ground and was later investigated and charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). He now faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent to Mr. Meyrick under section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861





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Dorset Police Officer Charged Grievous Bodily Harm Shoplifter Altercation Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Reading Magistrates' Court

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