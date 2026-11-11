Dorothy Returns to Oz: Ruby Slippers and Resurrection in Animated Series

Explore how the animated series reimagines Dorothy's journey with resurrected villains and altered magic rules for the ruby slippers.

Audiences continue to discuss a classic film released in 1939, citing its enduring influence on pop culture. The story features iconic elements like the Wicked Witch and the famous footwear. A recent animated television series has returned all fan-favorite characters for yet another adventure in Oz.

Resurrection of the Wicked Witch

The general premise of the animated series is that Dorothy returns to Oz, finding a land that's turned for the worst under the control of the Wicked Witch. While the Wicked Witch did die in the film, the series posits that the Flying Monkeys managed to resurrect her. It's a logical choice for the show - it allows it to create new stories with fan favorite characters without breaking the world too much - but it's baffling to think that resurrection has just never been mentioned before.

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Magic Rules and Ruby Slippers

Oz is real, and through her pair of ruby slippers, Dorothy's able to return. The general premise of the animated series is that Dorothy returns to Oz, finding a land that's turned for the worst under the control of the Wicked Witch. While the Wicked Witch did die in the film, the series posits that the Flying Monkeys managed to resurrect her. Is it something only the monkeys can do? Can the Wicked Witch do it herself as well? With the Wicked Witch back alive, she's conquered the Emerald City and subjected the Wizard to an awful limbo - he's trapped in a never-ending wind.

Wizard Limbo and Story Logic

The Witch must've been revived immediately after the events of the film, and depending on how long it takes to conquer the Emerald City, not much time must have gone by. Supposedly, they showed up on her doorstep one day, and she figured why not return to Oz. It goes against her homesickness from the end of the film, but again feels like a necessary concession for creating a sequel to theis its simple logic. The characters have to follow the shiny Yellow Brick Road to see the Wizard, who will solve their problems. The Wizard wants them to defeat the Wicked Witch, the bad guy, and then, he'll grant them their wish. A Scarecrow wants a brain, a Tin Man wants a heart, and the Cowardly Lion wants courage.

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Altered Mechanics of Magic

gave the ruby slippers one purpose. Two clicks and they would take Dorothy home. There was never a notion of them ever bringing her back. The 1990s sequel, however, gave them a few different tasks. Despite Glinda telling Dorothy to only use the slippers as a last resort, Dorothy goes against the Good Witch's warning. She frequently uses the slippers, despite them rarely helping in the way she wants. The number of clicks to activate them in the movie was three times, but one episode has Dorothy click her heels an additional time, as if it'll make it more powerful.

Comparison to Live Action Sequel

brought back Dorothy Gale, but none of the others. In a similar plot to the animated series, Oz has been taken over by a cruel ruler and it's up to Dorothy, and her new friends, to save it. Instead of resurrecting the Wicked Witch, however,Upcoming Gene Wilder Auction Selling Many Iconic Props For Less Than a Golden Ticket - and You Can Buy Those Too