Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Holding $29 Million in BTC

A wallet last active in 2014, containing 300 BTC worth $29.37 million, has stirred activity, highlighting a trend of older Bitcoin wallets reactivating as prices rise.

A dormant Bitcoin wallet, last active in 2014, has recently stirred activity, revealing a substantial 300 BTC stash valued at approximately $29.37 million. This awakening of an old-time whale coincides with a pattern observed throughout late 2021 and early 2022, when Bitcoin prices soared to unprecedented heights.

Notably, Bitcoin reached its historic peak of $109,114 on January 20, 2021, coinciding with the inauguration of the new US president, a known cryptocurrency supporter exploring the possibility of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The timing of this wallet's reemergence suggests a strategic move by its owner to capitalize on Bitcoin's upward trajectory. It is not uncommon for early Bitcoin holders to misplace their keys after several years, only to recover them later. This phenomenon has led to an influx of older wallets reactivating and contributing to the observed trend.Despite the massive amount of Bitcoin involved, on-chain data from CryptoQuant indicates that the 300 BTC were not transferred to any cryptocurrency exchanges, suggesting no immediate plans for selling. At present, Bitcoin is trading at around $97,440 after a slight decline of 1.18%. This event adds another layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding Bitcoin's long-term value and the potential impact of early holders re-entering the market





