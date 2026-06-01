Dorit Kemsley Teases Possible Exit from RHOBH Amid Divorce and New Book

Dorit Kemsley, a longtime star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reveals she is open to leaving the show as she enters a new chapter of peace and creativity following her divorce from PK Kemsley. She remains undecided about the upcoming 16th season while focusing on her June book release.

Dorit Kemsley , a main cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2016, has opened up about her future on the Bravo reality series in a recent interview.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur, who has been central to many of the show's most memorable storylines, admitted that she is contemplating stepping away from the series when the time feels right. However, for the upcoming 16th season, which Bravo has yet to announce the full cast for, Kemsley remains open to continuing her journey with the show.

In her own words, she emphasized that she is in a phase of openness and creativity, acknowledging that her perspective on staying or leaving could shift as her personal life evolves. Kemsley, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband Paul PK Kemsley in April 2025, described her current state as a transition period.

She expressed that she is entering a new chapter of peace, acceptance, happiness, and adventure, which will guide her decision about whether to move forward with the series or take a step back. The reality star also shared her excitement about her upcoming book, set to be released on June 2, which will delve into the drama experienced on RHOBH and the end of her marriage.

She is looking forward to the book tour and meeting fans, noting that her focus is currently on this creative endeavor. Throughout her tenure on RHOBH, Dorit has been a fan favorite known for her glamorous lifestyle and candid moments. Her marital issues with PK have been a recurring theme in recent seasons, and her openness about the divorce has resonated with viewers.

As she navigates this personal transformation, Kemsley is weighing the pros and cons of staying on the show versus pursuing other opportunities. She highlighted that while she has learned that anything can change within weeks or months, she is having wonderful conversations and feeling creatively inspired. Ultimately, the decision will come down to what aligns with her newfound sense of peace and happiness, and she trusts that she will know whether to continue or step back when the time arrives.

The upcoming season of RHOBH is expected to air later this year, with fans eagerly awaiting the official cast announcement





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