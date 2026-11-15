Dorit Kemsley Updates Fans on Divorce and New Maison d'Or Partnership at Launch Event

Real Housewives star Dorit Kemsley discusses her ongoing divorce proceedings, custody arrangements with PK Kemsley, and her new beverage partnership with Maison d'Or.

Dorit Kemsley addressed her personal and professional updates during the launch party for her new beverage partnership with Maison d'Or on Saturday, November 14. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about the significant life transitions she has navigated over the past year, emphasizing that her focus has been on resilience rather than maintaining a curated social media presence.

Kemsley, 49, admitted that her life has not always appeared perfect to the public, explaining that she was simply trying to get through each day. She revealed that she was focused on putting one foot in front of the other rather than sharing her true experiences online. Despite the difficulties, she expressed optimism, stating that her life is looking significantly better and that she is eager to begin this next chapter with renewed energy.

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The RHOBH cast member also discussed her ongoing co-parenting relationship with estranged husband PK Kemsley at BravoCon 2025 on the same day. Kemsley described the process as challenging, noting that the couple split in the spring of 2024, nearly a year after they initially announced their separation status. She is currently seeking sole legal and physical custody of their two children, Jagger and Phoenix, as part of the divorce proceedings.

Kemsley is also requesting spousal support in the settlement. In court documents filed in July, she alleged that PK was attempting to misuse Family Code 2108 to side-step trial proceedings. She claimed he continued to forgo making mortgage payments, which she argued would jeopardize the financial stability of both herself and their children. Kemsley stated that PK had promised to cover family bills after moving out of their shared home in 2024 instead of paying formal child support.

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PK Kemsley disputed these allegations, asserting that Kemsley was only responsible for covering certain utilities and staff payroll costs. He also challenged Kemsley's reported spending, noting that $900,000 in wardrobe expenses appeared on her financial declarations. Kemsley denied spending such a large amount, explaining that many designer items were returned. Court records show she spent approximately $217,000 on her wardrobe for season 15 of her show.

Legal experts weigh in on the complex financial aspects of the divorce. Steve Bennett, a certified family law specialist at Sullivan Law & Associates, provided insight into the mortgage dispute. He noted that Kemsley's strongest claim hinges on proving a pre-existing agreement where PK agreed to pay the mortgage in lieu of a formal child support order. Bennett suggested that if this agreement can be proven, it would alleviate blame from Kemsley regarding the foreclosure and provide a logical explanation for the unpaid mortgage balance.

Amid the legal battles, Kemsley emphasized her deep gratitude for her children, whom she described as her motivation. She shared that Jagger and Phoenix are the reasons she pushes through difficult days. Kemsley noted that they are the ones who get her up in the morning and that she puts on a smile for them regardless of what is going on in her life.

Kemsley also expressed appreciation for the friendships she has formed through her television work. She highlighted her close bond with fellow cast members, noting that these relationships have provided her with strength and support over the last decade. She specifically mentioned her rapid connection with Bozoma Saint John, describing it as a love born in twenty seconds and one of the greatest friendships she could ask for.

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The reality star further highlighted her long-standing friendship with Kyle Richards, noting that these bonds have lasted for over a decade. She mentioned that even during dark moments or times when they were not as close, they tended to come out stronger. Kemsley expressed that she is very grateful for these women and the strength they have given her every single day as she moves forward.