Dorit Kemsley confirms she is moving out with her children from her Encino residence as divorce proceedings with PK Kemsley continue amid financial disputes.

Dorit Kemsley has officially confirmed that she and her children, Jagger and Phoenix, are leaving their Encino residence. The Beverly Beach founder published an article on Tuesday, November 17, stating that the family has secured a new home and will move in immediately. This development marks a significant shift in the reality star's personal life as she navigates a complex separation from her husband.

Divorce Proceedings and Financial Disputes

Kemsley addressed recent claims made by her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, regarding her spending habits during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. She described the allegations as inaccurate while promoting her memoir, Unburdened. The couple purchased their six-bedroom property in Encino for $6,475,000 in August 2019. However, financial troubles have emerged, including a report that they owed over $800,000 in mortgage repayments. Dorit stated she learned of the missed payments a few weeks prior to public disclosure and had previously spoken with her husband about rectifying the situation.

Also read Police seek burglars who targeted Encino homes overnight

New Living Arrangements for Family

The Real Housewives star explained that finding an alternative property was necessary after facing eviction by a specific court date. She characterized the eviction threat as unpleasant but expressed gratitude for the fresh start. Kemsley emphasized that the move is a positive transition for herself and the children, who are currently 12 and 10 years old. She noted that the family is welcoming this change as they begin a new chapter away from the matrimonial home.

Advertisement

Career Stability on Reality Television

Amid personal turmoil, rumors of a cast overhaul for season 16 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been dismissed. Executive producer Alex Baskin shut down speculation on Friday, May 23, which suggested Kemsley might be paused following clashes with Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne during the season 15 reunion. The production team confirmed that Kemsley remains an active participant in the upcoming season, ensuring continuity for the long-running franchise.

Public Apologies and Future Outlook

Kemsley apologized for her recent absence from social media, attributing it to the emotional toll of navigating major life changes. She admitted that focusing on daily survival made maintaining an online presence difficult. Despite the challenges, she expressed excitement about the future. The star remains hopeful that the family home will avoid foreclosure and that she and her husband can reach a mutual agreement regarding the property and their separation.