Doris Day's Grandson Ryan Melcher Welcomes First Child with Wife Brittney

Ryan Melcher , the grandson of the late legendary actress and singer Doris Day, and his wife Brittney Melcher have announced the arrival of their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, shared the joyous news with their followers on social media, posting adorable photos of their newborn daughter, Madison Marie Melcher.

Born on January 31, 2025, the couple expressed their overwhelming love and exhaustion in a heartwarming caption, stating, 'We’re exhausted, and obsessed and still cannot believe she’s ours 🥹.'The announcement came a few weeks after a sweet video surfaced online of Ryan and Brittney revealing their pregnancy to their loved ones. The video, set to the classic 'Here Comes the Sun' by Simon Martin Perkins, captured the genuine excitement and joy of the family as they learned about the upcoming arrival. The video showcased heartwarming moments of the couple hugging outdoors, followed by Brittney, an interior designer based in Carmel and Pebble Beach, holding up a baby onesie and revealing the news to her family. The video then transitioned to a photo of Brittney proudly displaying her baby scans in front of her growing bump, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the birth of their little one. Fans and well-wishers flooded the couple's social media posts with congratulatory messages and showered them with love for their precious addition to the family





