DoorDash tests eight autonomous delivery robots on Salt Lake City streets

A new kind of delivery robot is turning heads on the streets of Salt Lake City as DoorDash begins to test its first autonomous robot, called Dot.

DoorDash was testing its autonomous delivery robot, Dot, on Salt Lake City streets, sidewalks and painted bike lanes. A new kind of delivery robot is turning heads on the streets of Salt Lake City as DoorDash begins to test its first autonomous robot, called Dot.

As part of a pilot program aimed at training these personal delivery devices for local weather and traffic, DoorDash is operating eight Dot robots in downtown Salt Lake City and surrounding neighborhoods like Central City, Central Ninth, Ballpark, Liberty Wells, East Central and the lower Avenues. KUTV has been following Dot’s rollout and gauging the community response.

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, Dot is about one-tenth the size of a car, designed to carry food and other items without a driver and runs fully electric. Using radar, cameras, lidar and artificial intelligence, Dot can safely navigate sidewalks, bike lanes, roads and driveways, traveling at speeds between 12 and 18 miles per hour. The goal is to allow Dot to move among people, pets and cyclists without creating hazards.

The bots are packed with sensors for a full 360-degree view and are engineered to yield to pedestrians and cyclists, signal their movements and even queue behind cyclists at stoplights. While Dot is not delivering to customers yet, DoorDash says the test in Salt Lake City is to teach the robot how to handle different weather conditions before expanding to more locations. Some residents are enthusiastic about the new technology.

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“I think it's great,” Felicia Sol said. “I think we should have nice, not in the way robots that do stuff we don't wanna do,” she said. “I think that the DoorDash robot is just one more thing to try to not crash into during the rain and snow,” Vance said. “Utah doesn't exactly have a great reputation for drivers, so I don't know why we want to throw another obstacle in the way.

Get rid of it and give a person a job. Have them deliver the food,” he said. In another conversation, Vance added, “We have a lot of people on scooters, on the green bicycles and all that. I don't know why you want to have them navigate around a robot that does not need to exist.

” Not everyone sees Dot as a problem. Sol laughed and said, “Watch out for it, like you watch out for a bike. ”since state law permits these devices, but the city does set strict rules. Robots are not allowed to block driveways, entrances, fire hydrants or bike racks and can’t stop in bike lanes or on sidewalks less than three feet wide.

Every Dot must have a DoorDash employee accompanying it at all times during tests, and DoorDash is required to report any collisions and send a monthly report about feedback and complaints. Dot is also being tested in the Phoenix area, but DoorDash says the robots are not currently delivering to customers in Salt Lake City. The pilot program is focused on safety and adaptation to local conditions.

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