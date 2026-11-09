DoorDash driver missing for 2 weeks after final delivery, foul play not ruled out

DoorDash driver Zachariah Schuck, 32, disappeared after an Oct. 22 delivery outside of Pittsburgh.

A recently laid-off father of two moonlighting as a DoorDash driver disappeared outside Pittsburgh last month — and cops have not ruled out foul play as the missing man’s father suggested he could have been a victim of a “carjacking.

” Zachariah Schuck, 32, was last seen on the evening of Oct. 22 making a delivery in the borough of Monaca, the North Sewickley Township Police DepartmentSchuck’s car was found abandoned on a street in nearby Hopewell Township an hour and a half after his last delivery — around the same time his phone went dark, according to investigators. Pa. officials released a picture of missing DoorDash driver Zachariah Schuck, 32, as they asked the public to come forward with any information that might help locate him.

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Schuck is married and has two children, including a newborn, his father reportedly said. Zach’s worried father Carl Schuck told The Post on Monday that he is a married father of two that had just welcomed a new baby around the same time he lost his job as a manager for Penske truck leasing branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Carl, who lives in Central New York, said police had reviewed Ring camera footage from the street where his son’s car was found and saw an unidentified man getting out of the vehicle, but said that the potential lead ultimately proved inconclusive.

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“The bottom line is that until I know who got out of the vehicle … because I can’t verify that it’s Zach, I can’t determine what happened. “Something could have happened from the time he completed his last delivery … to the time that individual got out of the vehicle I can’t verify what happened,” he continued, adding that the customer who received Zach’s last delivery had been cleared as a suspect. “It could have been a carjacking.

One person suggested that he may have jumped off of the Vanport Bridge. But that’s all irrelevant until we can verify who got out of that car. ” Schuck’s father voiced concerns that the recently laid off man might have been the victim of a car jacking, or in the throes of a mental health crisis. The worried father said Zach had no known enemies or mental health issues, but it was possible there were troubles beneath the surface.

“He was always in a good mood, always happy. His family had no indicators that there was anything wrong,” Carl said, adding that Zach’s wife was “distraught” over his disappearance.

“There were no indicators … of any kind of mental issues or stress that he showed, but with the economy the way that it is, with the loss of his job, there was a lot of pressure … newborn baby,” the father continued. The lean, 6-foot-tall man with brown hair and green eyes was last seen wearing a blue and red flannel shirt, jeans and brown boots, police said.

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“As long as he’s alive, we can fix things. If we can’t find him, we don’t know what happened,” his father said. Pa. officials released a picture of missing DoorDash driver Zachariah Schuck, 32, as they asked the public to come forward with any information that might help locate him. Schuck is married and has two children, including a newborn, his father reportedly said.

Schuck's father voiced concerns that the recently laid off man might have been the victim of a car jacking, or in the throes of a mental health crisis.