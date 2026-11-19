Businesses selling emergency supplies say interest in preparedness is growing as doomsday videos gain traction online.

As videos about emergency preparedness and so-called doomsday scenarios gain traction on social media, some Americans are stocking up on food, water and other supplies in case everyday services suddenly become unavailable.

Businesses selling emergency supplies say interest in preparedness is growing as doomsday videos gain traction online. Experts say families can prepare without spending thousands of dollars by building basic emergency supply kits over time. Southern California residents are encouraged to keep essential supplies and have a family emergency plan because earthquakes can strike with little warning.

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As videos about emergency preparedness and so-called doomsday scenarios gain traction on social media, some Americans are stocking up on food, water and other supplies in case everyday services suddenly become unavailable. From freeze-dried meals and emergency water barrels to underground bunkers, businesses that specialize in survival supplies say interest in preparing for the unexpected is growing.

What we know: Social media filled with videos encouraging people to prepare for potential emergencies, with some creators urging families to stock up before it's too late. In one video, a person shows off a stockpile of rice, beans, water, canned food and a generator, calling it just the first round of supplies. Other videos offer lists of items people should have on hand and ask viewers how prepared they are for a major disruption.

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Recent technology and infrastructure disruptions, including a Microsoft outage, nationwide flight groundings and reported banking technical problems, have added to conversations about how quickly people can lose access to services they rely on. At SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys, owner Jeff Edelstein says customers are purchasing a variety of emergency supplies. Among the most popular items are freeze-dried meals, which come in options ranging from chicken teriyaki to beef lasagna.

Edelstein says the store carries about 45 menu options, with some products designed to last 15 to 30 years when properly stored. Emergency drinking water barrels are another popular purchase. The store also sells 55-gallon barrels and portable toilet kits, which Edelstein says have become particularly popular. Edelstein says some customers are reacting to alarming information circulating online.

Ron Hubbard, owner of Atlas Survival Shelters, says he has spent the past 15 years building underground bunkers for people who want to prepare for extreme emergencies. Hubbard says the preparedness movement has expanded significantly, with an estimated 80 million Americans now identifying as preppers. He also points to government preparedness messaging in the United States and Europe, including recommendations to be ready for extended power outages.

While some people are preparing for worst-case scenarios, experts say having basic emergency supplies is especially important in Southern California, where earthquakes can strike with little warning. Cyber intelligence expert Arif Halaby says there's nothing wrong with being prepared, but families don't need to spend a fortune to get started. One of his recommendations: Keep at least half a tank of gas in your vehicle in case fuel becomes difficult to access during an emergency. Drinking water and nonperishable food.

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Flashlights, batteries and other emergency equipment. What's next: Whether someone is preparing for a major earthquake, an extended power outage or another unexpected emergency, experts say the goal should be to have a plan before a crisis happens. Start with the basics, build an emergency supply kit over time and make sure everyone in your household knows what to do if essential services are disrupted. Being prepared doesn't necessarily mean building a bunker.

It can start with having enough food, water and essential supplies to get your family through an emergency. This article includes information from SOS Survival Products owner Jeff Edelstein, Atlas Survival Shelters owner Ron Hubbard and cyber intelligence expert Arif Halaby, along with social media videos about emergency preparedness.