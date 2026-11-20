Americans may be stocking up on supplies, but there are common mistakes to avoid when preparing for a worst-case scenario.

As a string of major outages fuels fears about what could go wrong next, Americans may be stocking up on supplies, charging backup batteries, and checking their emergency plans.

Disaster experts, however, say there are some common mistakes people should avoid when preparing for a worst-case scenario. Recent disruptions, including a multi-day Microsoft outage that knocked out access to Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services, a Federal Aviation Administration telecommunications failure that prompted a nationwide ground stop last Friday, disruptions within the National Security Agency's internal communications, and banking outages on Monday of this week that left some Chase customers unable to access accounts or complete transactions, have fueled online warnings about cyberattacks, infrastructure failures, and even “end of days” scenarios.

Also read A wave of outages has Americans preparing for doomsday

While the incidents have not been linked, and several have been attributed to separate technical problems rather than cyberattacks, experts told Newsweek that Americans should still prepare for potential disruptions. They cautioned against panic-buying supplies, relying on fear-driven advice, or overlooking less obvious safeguards, including communication plans, community ties, and the safe use of emergency equipment.

Below are their suggestions on what to avoid as Americans reassess their emergency preparedness following the recent string of outages and disruptions: Don’t Focus Exclusively on Supplies Emergency preparedness organizations across the country, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency , urge people to stock at least three days’ worth of food and water for each person, in addition to other necessities such as medications, flashlights, batteries, pet supplies, warm blankets, first aid kits, and more. However, disaster experts told Newsweek that preparation goes beyond supplies.

“I think it's helpful to look at preparedness beyond just artifacts and things,” James Kendra, a professor and director of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware, told Newsweek. “For example, social capital and social networks—knowing your neighbors or being involved in the community—is also a form of preparedness.

Practically every study of disaster has shown the importance of self-help groups, or what we call emergent groups, and those kinds of connections help boost both individual and community resilience. ” At a time when stocking three days or more of emergency supplies can be financially difficult for many Americans, building relationships with neighbors is one cost-free way to strengthen preparedness should disaster strike.

“Don’t focus exclusively on supplies,” Robin Cox, a professor at Royal Roads University, told Newsweek. “Having a communication plan with your local social network and your can be equally as important. ” Don’t Buy into Disaster Misconceptions Disaster preparedness is a conversation topic among Americans right now amid the mass outages affecting the U.S., but Tricia Wachtendorf, also a director at the Disaster Research Center, told Newsweek that “widespread panic” is a myth.

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“It's actually more difficult to get people to get moving toward taking protective action, especially because doing so takes a lot of time,” Wachtendorf said. “If conversations taking place right now get people thinking and taking steps to be prepared, that's a good thing, whether a power outage, for example, is related to a , a hurricane, or an earthquake. So many of us are guilty of not backing up our computers.

Reminding the public to take steps and what will be most helpful are good things to do. ” Don’t Forget to Check On Others Checking on others may seem like a simple act of kindness, but it can also be an important part of emergency preparedness, particularly when people depend on one another during a crisis.

“You might feel like you are really well prepared, but does your young adult child who recently left for college have what they need if an emergency were to happen? If you are in a joint-custody, two-household situation, have you chatted with the other parent about what should happen if something were to happen? ” Wachtendorf said.

Other circumstances that may warrant those conversations include having a family member in an assisted-care facility or a child who attends school or daycare during the day.

“Don't simply expect that those we rely on or who rely on us are on the same page,” Wachtendorf said. Other Disaster Preparedness Advice Some of Wachtendorf’s advice was directed at government officials rather than individuals, particularly as the Trump administration has sought to reassure Americans about the disruptions while continuing to respond to them. President Donald Trump has said he is not concerned about the outages, saying “it’s life” when asked if he was concerned about the outages.

“When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen,” Trump said this week when speaking with reporters. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance canceled a New York appearance and remained in Washington for meetings addressing the outages.

“Fear-based guidance isn't as effective as guidance that helps people feel empowered and helps them incorporate preparedness steps as part of their routine activities,” Wachtendorf told Newsweek. In addition to stocking up on supplies and making sure your loved ones are all on the same page, there is some basic advice everyone should know, Kendra said, such as how to use a generator safely and knowing where your power, gas, and water shutoffs are in the home.

What Happens Next Americans can take steps now to prepare for emergencies ranging from cyberattacks and war to extreme weather, but preparedness does not end with surviving the immediate crisis.

“Don't mistake preparedness as simply surviving the next disaster - if we don't tackle the underlying vulnerabilities that create risk for people and the community we won't be resilient in the face of emerging threats,” Cox said. Ultimately, experts say preparedness is less about anticipating exactly what disaster comes next and more about building the plans, skills, and connections needed to weather whatever does. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story.

Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Samantha Beech and Gray R. Thomascharging backup batteries, and checking their emergency plans. Disaster experts, however, say there are some common mistakes people should avoid when preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Recent disruptions, including a multi-day Microsoft outage that knocked out access to Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services, a Federal Aviation Administration telecommunications failure that prompted a nationwide ground stop last Friday,s, and banking outages on Monday of this week that left some Chase customers unable to access accounts or complete transactions, havethat Americans should still prepare for potential disruptions. They cautioned against panic-buying supplies, relying on fear-driven advice, or overlooking less obvious safeguards, including communication plans, community ties, and the safe use of emergency equipment.

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Below are their suggestions on what to avoid as Americans reassess their emergency preparedness following the recent string of outages and disruptions:), urge people to stock at least three days’ worth of food and water for each person, in addition to other necessities such as medications, flashlights, batteries, pet supplies, warm blankets, first aid kits, and more. However, disaster experts told“I think it's helpful to look at preparedness beyond just artifacts and things,” James Kendra, a professor and director of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware, told.

“For example, social capital and social networks—knowing your neighbors or being involved in the community—is also a form of preparedness. Practically every study of disaster has shown the importance of self-help groups, or what we call emergent groups, and those kinds of connections help boost both individual and community resilience.

” At a time when stocking three days or more of emergency supplies can be financially difficult for many Americans, building relationships with neighbors is one cost-free way to strengthen preparedness should disaster strike. Disaster preparedness is a conversation topic among Americans right now amid the mass outages affecting the U.S., but Tricia Wachtendorf, also a director at the Disaster Research Center, toldIt's actually more difficult to get people to get moving toward taking protective action, especially because doing so takes a lot of time,” Wachtendorf said.

“If conversations taking place right now get people thinking and taking steps to be prepared, that's a good thing, whether a power outage, for example, is related to a , a hurricane, or an earthquake. So many of us are guilty of not backing up our computers. Reminding the public to take steps and what will be most helpful are good things to do.

”Checking on others may seem like a simple act of kindness, but it can also be an important part of emergency preparedness, particularly when people depend on one another during a crisis.

“You might feel like you are really well prepared, but does your young adult child who recently left for college have what they need if an emergency were to happen? If you are in a joint-custody, two-household situation, have you chatted with the other parent about what should happen if something were to happen? ” Wachtendorf said.

Other circumstances that may warrant those conversations include having a family member in an assisted-care facility or a child who attends school or daycare during the day.

“Don't simply expect that those we rely on or who rely on us are on the same page,” Wachtendorf said. Some of Wachtendorf’s advice was directed at government officials rather than individuals, particularly as the Trump administration has sought to reassure Americans about the disruptions while continuing to respond to them. President Donald Trump has said he is not concerned about the outages, saying “it’s life” when asked if he was concerned about the outages.

“When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen,” Trump said this week when speaking with reporters. “Fear-based guidance isn't as effective as guidance that helps people feel empowered and helps them incorporate preparedness steps as part of their routine activities,” Wachtendorf toldIn addition to stocking up on supplies and making sure your loved ones are all on the same page, there is some basic advice everyone should know, Kendra said, such as how to use a generator safely and knowing where your power, gas, and water shutoffs are in the home.

Americans can take steps now to prepare for emergencies ranging from cyberattacks and war to extreme weather, but preparedness does not end with surviving the immediate crisis.

“Don't mistake preparedness as simply surviving the next disaster - if we don't tackle the underlying vulnerabilities that create risk for people and the community we won't be resilient in the face of emerging threats,” Cox said. Ultimately, experts say preparedness is less about anticipating exactly what disaster comes next and more about building the plans, skills, and connections needed to weather whatever does.