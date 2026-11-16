Analysis of how upcoming Doom series entries can adopt gameplay mechanics from successful modern shooters like Doom Eternal and The Finals to enhance the 2026 sci-fi FPS.

Video game developers are currently in the early stages of writing the narrative for the next major installment in the long-running Doom franchise. The specific game design direction remains uncertain, with industry observers questioning how the series will adapt to an evolving genre landscape. This uncertainty stems from the mixed reception of the franchise's last few entries, which left some fans divided about the future of the iconic first-person shooter (FPS) property.

Modern FPS Mechanics Guide Design

Industry analysts suggest that developers can look toward several recent successful shooters for inspiration when shaping the core mechanics of the new title. These modern games offer valuable lessons in level atmosphere, tight firearm gameplay, and strategic variety in the challenges presented to players. By studying these titles, the development team may find ways to revitalize the series while maintaining its foundational identity.

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The most recent project for the series, released simultaneously in 2019, introduced co-op multiplayer for the first time. However, this title rests with a 6/10 rating on Steam, burdened by many negative reviews. Players frequently cited repetitive mission design and live service monetization practices as primary factors plaguing the legacy of the franchise. These critical issues highlight the risks of deviating too far from the core single-player experience that defined the series.

In contrast, the upcoming 2026 sci-fi FPS is driven by a single-player story and has already received Very Positive majority reviews from early players. This new title is noted for its unique ideas, even if the narrative itself is not considered the most imaginative in the genre. The core FPS gameplay is supported by features commonly found in platforming projects and bullet hell games, creating a distinct hybrid experience.

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Bullet Hell Elements Enhance Combat

The upcoming game features several enemy and boss encounters that transform into a flurry of projectiles requiring players to dodge, shoot, or otherwise avoid damage. This design choice adds incredible tension to firefights, making victory feel significantly more satisfying than in traditional shooters. The constant threat of overwhelming enemy attacks forces players to remain highly alert and reactive.

Level design in this new title encourages players to stay on the move constantly. Mechanics such as sprinting, jumping, and air dashes give players a sense of hyperactive reactions. This fluidity allows gamers to adjust to the bullet hell combat more easily, creating a dynamic flow that keeps the action fast-paced and engaging throughout the campaign.

Doom Eternal Influences Future Strategy

The combat system resembles elements seen in Doom Eternal, where battles require more than just shooting a target until it dies. Players must also avoid bullet hell onslaughts and sometimes interact with the environment to pass through a boss challenge. Given the franchise's history of wild boss fights, such as the encounter with Mecha-Hitler, the developers are well-positioned to invent something new by following similar design principles.

Both franchises are pioneers of the FPS genre as a whole, making it logical for the new series to maximize its potential beyond what fans initially expected. The DLC for the previous major entry raised the bar significantly, adding changes to the heavier, grounded combat of the base game. This expansion replaced the linear level design of the main game with a Purgatory hub world that players could explore outside of the main campaign.

Mobility and Weapon Variety Expansion

The DLC also ramped up the difficulty, providing incredibly challenging post-game content alongside new gameplay ideas. It gave the Doom Slayer his omnidirectional dash again, vastly increasing player mobility. At the same time, players gained the Chain Spear for greater weapon variety, which provided more mobility while keeping the parry-focused Shield Saw intact.

This approach expanded on existing mechanics rather than taking them away, proving to be a successful strategy. Adding greater mobility is a positive influence to draw from for the upcoming title. However, players would be excited to see more open-ended levels and a bigger variety of gameplay options during FPS combat in the new release.

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The Finals and Extraction Shooter Models

The indie hit The Finals offers a fun, albeit small, FPS boomer shooter experience where players navigate linear levels using unique firearms. It allows players to select one of two playable characters, each with their own voice lines reacting to in-game events. Levels feature tighter layouts, preventing players from getting lost in the sometimes aimless areas found in the first game.

The game also features branching campaign paths that lead to directions players decide to go in a surprisingly open-ended narrative. Upgraded enemy variety is combined with unique stats and play styles for different foes. This rich level of world building is something most FPS games do not have, relying on deep lore to help build its story.

Similarly, the in-game history of the Doom games is fascinating, with the constant conflict against Nazi fascism being a driving force behind every game's story. The sci-fi aesthetics give rise to clever map structures and unique goals that make up the extraction gameplay. The game feels great to play with a squad, allowing teams to accomplish goals together despite the title's known pitfalls.

Future Multiplayer Integration Possibilities

The short, sweet level design structure of extraction shooters could be a piece of the puzzle for the next Doom installment. Missions are meant to be quick, with players exploring dangerous locations, defeating enemies, collecting loot, completing a goal, and safely exiting the zone. This straightforward approach is non-linear yet simple for players to understand.

This structure gives players room to get many missions done fast and upgrade their loadout afterward. With different play styles available, the game offers variety that keeps the experience fresh. If the Doom series wants to go into multiplayer again, either as a core system or an alternate mode, extraction shooters should be the primary source of inspiration for developers.