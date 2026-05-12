Donovan Mitchell Ties NBA Playoff Record, Cleveland Cavaliers Even Series With Pistons

In a 112-103 victory on Monday, Donovan Mitchell tied an NBA playoff record with 39 points in the second half, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers even their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell also had a 24-0 run in the third quarter, the longest in an NBA playoff game since 2024.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell tied an NBA playoff record with 39 points in the second half and the Cleveland Cavaliers evened their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons with a 112-103 victory Monday night....

Mitchell finished with 43 points, including 15 during Cleveland's 24-0 run that went from the last 12 seconds of the first half to the first six minutes of the third quarter. Cleveland trailed 56-52 at halftime before taking control....

The 24-0 run was the longest in an NBA playoff game since since Minnesota also scored 24 straight in Game 6 of its Western Conference semifinal series against Denver in 2024, it was also the longest spurt by Cleveland in a postseason game since play-by-play stats were kept in 1997-98





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