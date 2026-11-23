Donny Osmond avoids confirming child molestation claims against Michael Jackson during a rare interview as the new biopic Michael faces scrutiny over its handling of the late star's past.

Donny Osmond has made a rare public statement regarding the persistent child molestation allegations that continue to cast a shadow over the legacy of his late childhood friend, Michael Jackson. In an interview published on Monday, November 23, the 68-year-old singer was directly asked whether he believes there was truth in the accusations leveled against Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009.

Osmond Avoids Addressing Serious Allegations

When pressed on the question of whether he believes the allegations hold any weight, Osmond firmly stated that he is not going to discuss the matter. He explained that his refusal stems from his personal bond with the pop icon, noting that Jackson was such a dear friend that he does not wish to revisit those dark topics. This silence is significant given the current renewed interest in Jackson's life due to the release of a new biographical film titled Michael.

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Biopic Director Faces Criticism Over Omission

The new film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, has faced immediate backlash for its decision to omit the longstanding sexual abuse accusations from its narrative. Fuqua previously explained to Deadline on Sunday, April 26, that the omission did weigh heavily on his mind and the studio's initially. However, he maintained that the film focuses on Jackson's life and career rather than the legal controversies that plagued his later years.

Meanwhile, Dan Reed, the director of the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, has leveled new claims against the late pop star. Reed suggests that parts of the press are catering to the Jackson estate because the fan base and the estate have consistently ensured that criticizing the singer comes with a high price. This perspective highlights the deep divide between those who view Jackson as a victim of pressure and those who believe the allegations of misconduct are factual.

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Memories of Normalcy in a Turbulent Life

Osmond prefers to remember his own interactions with Jackson from the period when they were both prominent child singers. He rose to fame in his prepubescence as a member of The Osmonds, while Jackson was a member of The Jackson 5. Osmond recalled a specific incident where Jackson, seeking escape from the scrutiny in Los Angeles, contacted him while hiding in a rented tour bus in Phoenix with his children. Jackson confessed that he had to get out of L.A. because of the allegations and things occurring at that time.

The singer shared that he offered Jackson a weekend of normalcy in Provo, telling him that no one would know he was there. Jackson responded that he really needed that moment of peace, but ultimately did not take Osmond up on the offer. Osmond noted that this interaction was the last time he spoke with Jackson, underscoring the isolation the star felt despite his massive fame.

Legal Battles Continue Against the Estate

The legal questions surrounding Jackson's past remain active and contentious. In 1993, Jackson faced allegations from Jordan Chandler, though no charges were ever filed, and he later reached an out-of-court settlement with Chandler and his parents after a civil lawsuit was filed. More than a decade later, Jackson was acquitted of child molestation charges during a high-profile 2005 trial, where he denied all allegations.

However, the issues have not been laid to rest. Earlier this year, four siblings from the Cascio family filed a lawsuit against Jackson's estate, alleging that they were abused by the star. A judge ruled in August that these claims must be handled in private arbitration, per a 2019 settlement agreement between the family and the Jackson estate. This ruling ensures that the details of the abuse allegations remain confidential, further fueling speculation and debate among fans and the public.

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The Pressure That Destroyed a Genius

Osmond reflected on the immense pressure Jackson endured throughout his life, suggesting that the expectations of the people around him were devastating. He noted that he thinks a lot of things destroyed Jackson, including the pressure and the relentless expectations placed upon him by fans and the media. Osmond described it as sad that they lost a genius who was simply trying to cope with a life that offered him no privacy.

The singer emphasized that Jackson realized Osmond possessed something he did not have: normalcy. This was evident in their interactions, where Jackson would ask about Osmond's family and life, showing a longing for the ordinary experiences he was denied. Osmond's account paints a picture of a man crushed by the weight of his own genius and the public's voracious appetite for his personal drama, leaving behind a complex legacy that continues to divide opinion decades after his death.