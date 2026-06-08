Donnie Yen's John Wick Spin-Off 'Caine' Adds Mason Thames and Dacre Montgomery to Cast

Donnie Yen directs and stars as the blind assassin Caine in a John Wick spin-off now in production. The film adds Mason Thames and Dacre Montgomery to its cast, with Rina Sawayama reprising her role as Akira. Plot follows Caine after his freedom from the High Table.

Exclusively reports confirm that Donnie Yen is set to direct and star in the John Wick spin-off film ' Caine ', reprising his role as the blind assassin first introduced in ' John Wick : Chapter 4'.

The action feature is currently in production across Budapest and Hong Kong, two iconic cities that promise to deliver stunning backdrops for the high-octane sequences synonymous with the franchise. The cast has expanded significantly, with Mason Thames, known for his breakout role in 'The Black Phone', and Dacre Montgomery of 'Stranger Things' fame joining the project.

Additionally, Rina Sawayama reprises her role as Akira from 'John Wick: Chapter 4', a character who worked in the Hotel Continental-the neutral ground for assassins-and holds a deep grudge against Caine for her father's death. This personal vendetta adds layers of emotional conflict to the narrative, set against the backdrop of the underground assassin world. The script, penned by Mattson Tomlin and Michael McGrale, promises to delve deeper into Caine's past and his struggle for freedom.

Tomlin's involvement is particularly notable, as he also wrote the upcoming 'The Batman Part II' and the adaptation of Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR', bringing a wealth of experience in crafting gritty, character-driven stories. The story picks up immediately after the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 4', following Caine's release from the clutches of the High Table, the shadowy council that governs a global empire of elite crime families.

This newfound freedom comes at a cost, as Caine must navigate a world that still holds him in its crosshairs. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, alongside John Wick franchise filmmaker Chad Stahelski through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner. Keanu Reeves and John Saunders also serve as producers, ensuring continuity with the established lore. Donnie Yen and Courtney Brock are on board as executive producers, bringing their expertise in martial arts and action cinema.

The casting of Thames and Montgomery signals the franchise's intent to blend emerging talent with established stars, appealing to both longtime fans and new audiences. Thames' character remains under wraps, but his involvement hints at a significant role, possibly a protégé or adversary. Montgomery, known for his intensity, could portray a formidable antagonist within the High Table's ranks.

The inclusion of Sawayama reconnects the spin-off to the emotional core of 'John Wick: Chapter 4', where Akira's quest for vengeance was left unresolved. The film is poised to explore themes of redemption, loyalty, and the cyclical nature of violence that have defined the franchise. With Yen's directorial vision and the combined creative forces of the original team, 'Caine' aims to honor the legacy while carving its own identity. Production is underway, with a release date yet to be announced.

The anticipation is high, as fans eagerly await the next chapter in the John Wick universe





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